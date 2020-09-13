Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Wang Yi on Common Interests Shared by China, Russia and India

On September 10, 2020 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India attended the China-Russia-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the working lunch in Moscow.

Wang Yi said, China, Russia and India are big countries and major emerging economies with global influence. In the face of the once-in-a-century changes and COVID-19, the three countries should strengthen mutual trust and jointly promote world peace and stability. The Chinese side is willing to work with Russia and India to carry forward the spirit of the three countries featuring openness, unity, trust and cooperation, build consensus, promote cooperation, and send a positive signal to the world to uphold multilateralism and join hands to meet challenges.

Wang Yi noted, there are always some doubts about the prospects of cooperation among China, Russia and India, but first of all, the three countries have extensive and profound common interests and ideas, which can be summarized as the following seven fronts at least.

First, we all support the multi-polarization of the world, which is an inevitable trend in the development of human society, and the democratization of international relations should be actively promoted for this purpose.

Second, we all support multilateralism, which represents the development direction of human civilization, and the world cannot go back to the era of 'the law of the jungle.'

Third, we all insist on maintaining the authority of international law. In particular, the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence should be strictly followed.

Fourth, we all oppose the interference in other countries' internal affairs. The internal affairs of a country should be decided by itself, and people of all countries have the right to choose their own development path.

Fifth, we all stand for conforming to the trend of globalization. We should maintain the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain, and promote globalization toward inclusive and win-win development.

Sixth, we are all committed to national development and revitalization. The development of the three countries is an opportunity for each other, and we should support and help each other, and move forward together on the road of development.

Seventh, we all support strengthening global governance. The ability of international institutions to effectively respond to new threats and challenges should be improved to provide institutional guarantees for the modernization of global governance capacity.

Wang Yi said, the above-mentioned common interests and concepts are an important political foundation for China-Russia-India cooperation and are also the source of power for trilateral cooperation. The three countries can provide more positive energy and stability for the world by persisting in unity and cooperation.

Sergey Lavrov and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar agreed with Wang Yi, believing that the three countries have broad common interests and that multi-polarization is an unstoppable world trend. Under the current situation, it is necessary to strive to safeguard multilateralism and firmly support the core position of the United Nations in the international system.

After the meeting, the three sides issued a joint press release.