Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Xi Jinping Holds Virtual Meeting with General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith

On December 3, 2021, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President Xi Jinping held a virtual meeting with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith.

Xi Jinping pointed out that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-Laos diplomatic relations and the Year of China-Laos Friendship. Over the past 60 years, China-Laos relations have been able to stand the tests of international changes and grow stronger over time. The key is that both sides stick to common ideals, trust each other, offer mutual assistance and share the same future.

Xi Jinping stressed that both China and Laos are led by communist parties and are socialist-oriented, which is the essential feature of bilateral relations. Facing the complicated and severe external environment and the arduous tasks of COVID-19 prevention and control as well as economic and social development in the two countries, China and Laos should uphold the common cause of socialism from a political and strategic perspective, push relations between the two parties and the two countries to new levels continuously and continue to build an unbreakable China-Laos community with a shared future.

The two sides should jointly safeguard the political and institutional security of China and Laos. China is willing to strengthen strategic communication with Laos, deepen exchanges of experience in national governance, and provide support and assistance to the best of its capability for Laos' national construction. The two sides should give full play to the comprehensive coordinating role of the Joint Committee for China-Laos Economic Corridor Cooperation, advance China-Laos practical cooperation in a coordinated manner, promote high-quality development of Belt and Road cooperation and continuously upgrade practical cooperation. The opening and operation of the China-Laos Railway today will soon make Laos' dream of becoming a land-linked country come true. We should realize not only "hard connectivity", but also "soft connectivity" to ensure the follow-up operation, maintenance and security of the railway, so as to build a high-quality and sustainable economic belt along the routes to benefit the people. It is necessary to promote cooperation in new infrastructure projects, enhance the level of energy inter-connectivity between China and Laos, and strengthen cooperation in agriculture, economic development zones, finance and other fields.

Xi Jinping stressed that as serving the people is the shared purpose of the two parties, putting people first should also be embodied in China-Laos relations so as to bring more and better benefits to the people of the two countries. China will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines and anti-pandemic materials and other supports to Laos, strengthen cooperation in medical care and rural poverty alleviation, deepen youth, cultural and local exchanges, and enhance the sense of fulfillment and happiness of the two peoples. China is willing to work with Laos to practice true multilateralism, implement the Global Development Initiative, promote the building of a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, and jointly safeguard regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Thongloun expressed his warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and the historic and important achievements of the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee. Thongloun expressed gratitude for the long-standing and valuable support and help from President Xi Jinping, the CPC, and the Chinese government and people. I fully agree with President Xi Jinping's high evaluation of the relations between the two parties and the two countries and the important opinions on the development of bilateral relations. Thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, the Laos-China Railway has been completed and been put into operation, and the Lao people have finally realized the railway dream. The Lao side is willing to work with the Chinese side to keep close high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic communication, maximize the economic benefits of the Laos-China Railway, and promote economic cooperation between the two countries so as to achieve more outcomes. China has always been an important pillar of safeguarding regional and world peace and stability. China has consistently pursued a peaceful and friendly diplomacy policy, which has been widely recognized by the international community and is gaining firm support from more and more peace-loving countries in the world. The Lao side firmly supports China's legitimate position on issues of core interests and China's successful hosting of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games. Laos is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China in international affairs, promote the development of the ASEAN-China comprehensive strategic partnership, and make positive contributions to maintaining regional peace, stability and development.

