Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Xi Jinping Speaks with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on the Phone

On July 16, 2021, President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Xi Jinping pointed out that since China and the Maldives established diplomatic ties, the two countries have treated each other with mutual understanding and support, setting an example of equality and win-win cooperation between countries of different sizes. I made a state visit to the Maldives in 2014. The two countries agreed to establish a future-oriented, all-round friendly and cooperative partnership, which consolidated and promoted bilateral relations. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Maldives. China is willing to hold various forms of celebrations with the Maldives to deepen the friendship between the people of the two countries and push forward bilateral relations.

Xi Jinping stressed that since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and the Maldives have been sticking together and helping each other. China is willing to continue to provide vaccines and other support for the Maldives' fight against the virus, so as to help the country prevail over the disease. China hopes that the Maldivian side will give attention to the safety and health of Chinese personnel in the Maldives. The Chinese side is ready to work with the Maldives to continuously push forward the Belt and Road cooperation, so as to bring more benefits to the people of both countries. The two countries should strengthen mutual support on multilateral occasions, uphold international equity and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Solih extended congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), saying that the CPC, under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, has become an important force in promoting equality, prosperity and cooperation among countries across the world. The Maldives highly appreciates the fact that China firmly upholds multilateralism in the World Health Organization and on other multilateral affairs, and helps strengthen global solidarity and cooperation with both vocal support and concrete action. The Maldives is grateful for China's long-running precious support for the country's social and economic development, and for China's timely and selfless help in the country's fight against COVID-19. The Maldives firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and is willing to take the 50th anniversary next year as an opportunity to cement Maldives-China friendly cooperation, actively promote the Belt and Road cooperation, and deepen coordination within multilateral frameworks.