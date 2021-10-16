Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Xi Jinping Speaks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the Phone

On October 15, 2021, President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Xi Jinping pointed out that as close neighbors and partners, China and Singapore understand and trust each other politically. The two sides move ahead with the times through cooperation and learn from each other through exchanges. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have stood by each other to overcome difficulties and pushed forward bilateral cooperation despite difficulties, demonstrating the vitality and resilience of relations between the two sides. China and Singapore are currently standing at a new historical starting point in economic and social development and bilateral relations. The two sides should give priority to people's well-being and regional prosperity, and jointly focus on post-pandemic development to keep achieving the results satisfied by the people. China is willing to maintain high-level exchanges and strategic communication with Singapore, enhance joint pandemic prevention and control, resume personnel exchanges in a gradual and orderly manner, deepen cooperation in vaccines, drug research and development and other fields, and set new examples of collaboration in the digital economy and green and sustainable development. China welcomes Singapore's intensive participation in China's process of building a new development pattern to push forward the improvement of the quality and level of bilateral cooperation.

Xi Jinping stressed that amid the profound changes and unprecedented pandemic both unseen in a century, the international community, especially developing countries, now faces multiple challenges. China and Singapore share similar ideas and interests on the major issue of upholding multilateralism and achieving common development. China is willing to cooperate with Singapore to strengthen multilateral cooperation, build a global community of development and push for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership to take effect as scheduled, so as to inject impetus into regional and international economic recovery. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the dialogue relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). China stands ready to work with Singapore and other ASEAN countries to promote the building of a closer China-ASEAN community of cooperation.

Lee Hsien Loong conveyed his congratulations on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and again extended his congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. He said that despite significant changes in the international landscape, Singapore-China relations have always maintained a sound development momentum. Facing the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries maintained close cooperation and supported each other. Bilateral trade has increased significantly against the downward trend, and the cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative and the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has achieved notable results. Singapore hopes to maintain personnel exchanges with China, tap potentials, and expand practical cooperation in the digital economy, green development, green finance, climate change and other fields. Singapore stands ready to co-host successful celebrations with China for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN-China dialogue relations and achieve more substantive results in ASEAN-China relations to better benefit the people in the region. Singapore welcomes and supports China's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which is conducive to the prosperity and development of the region.