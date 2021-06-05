Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Li Keqiang Speaks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the Phone

On June 4, 2021, Premier Li Keqiang had a phone conversation with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at Ziguang Pavilion of Zhongnanhai leadership compound at the latter's request.

Li Keqiang said China and Vietnam are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and waters. In more than seven decades since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, both sides have always valued the profound friendship forged by the leadership of the older generation of the two countries. At present, leaders of the two countries and the two parties have been maintaining frequent communication. The Communist Party of China (CPC) will soon embrace the 100th anniversary of its founding. He hopes that China and Vietnam will constantly enhance political mutual trust and deepen practical cooperation, so as to promote their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new level.

Li Keqiang pointed out that facing the challenges and shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and rising instabilities and uncertainties of the world economy, the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Vietnam will help the East Asian economy to recover steadily. China is willing to work with Vietnam to improve synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Vietnam's 'Two Corridors and One Economic Circle' plan, promote the construction of cross-border economic cooperation zones between the two countries, keep industrial and supply chains stable and smooth, and strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in COVID-19 prevention and control, as well as in vaccine development and manufacturing. China will continue to provide support and assistance to Vietnam within its capacity, and expects Vietnam to facilitate the vaccination of Chinese nationals in Vietnam. China stands ready to work with Vietnam and other countries concerned for an early entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), so as to better serve the interests of the people in the region.

Pham Minh Chinh, on behalf of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese government and people, extended warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the CPC's founding. Pham Minh Chinh said the two countries' profound traditional friendship is the common wealth of both sides, and maintaining and developing Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership is a top priority for Vietnam's diplomacy. Vietnam stands ready to further strengthen its relations with China, deepen cooperation in such fields as trade and investment, infrastructure, and connectivity in order for the healthy and steady development of Vietnam-China relations.

The Chinese premier and his Vietnamese counterpart agreed to properly handle maritime issues in compliance with the consensus reached by both sides and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea.

He Lifeng and other officials attended the above event.