Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Wang Yi Holds Talks with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau

On May 29, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in Guiyang.

Wang Yi said, China is the first Asian country you visit after taking the new post, and you are the first foreign minister of a European Union (EU) country I receive this year, which fully demonstrates the important status of China-Poland relations in our respective foreign relations. The sudden outbreak of the pandemic has neither interrupted the major diplomatic agenda of the two sides, nor stopped the pace of exchanges and cooperation between the two countries. I believe your visit will accelerate the progress of China-Poland relations in the post-COVID era. China attaches great importance to Poland's international and regional influence and is willing to view China-Poland relations from a strategic and long-term perspective. China adheres to the principle of mutual respect, equality and benefit to develop mutually beneficial cooperation and inject new content into the China-Poland comprehensive strategic partnership. China welcomes and supports Poland in playing a bigger and more positive role in international and regional affairs.

Wang Yi expressed, faced with the new situation of the prolonged pandemic and on the basis of strengthening pandemic prevention and control, the two sides should maintain high-level exchanges, promote policy coordination, explore the alignment of China's 14th Five-Year Plan with Poland's recovery program New Polish Order, and strengthen cooperation in many fields, including economy and trade, logistics, medical and health care, scientific and technological innovation, energy, and digital economy. The two countries should jointly promote an innovation-driven economy and create new growth points for China-Poland ties. China welcomes Polish enterprises to promote high-quality products and services in China and hopes that Poland can offer a fair, open and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises investing and operating in Poland. Both sides should leverage the 'fast tracks' for essential personnel on urgent visits, and resume and strengthen cooperation in fields such as education, culture, tourism, sports and youth in a flexible manner.

Wang Yi expressed, China and EU, as two major powers and civilizations in the world, have broad common interests, and both sides are cooperative partners, not rivals. On the basis of mutual respect, China and EU should deepen understanding, distinguish right from wrong, and remove interference and obstacles to advance cooperation through constructive dialogues. China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) cooperation is an important component of the China-EU relations. China-CEECs cooperation and the bilateral relations promote each other and focus on practical cooperation, which serve the common interests of all parties. Both sides should sum up experience, increase input and open up new prospects for cooperation.

Rau said, boasting time-honored great civilization, China is adept at applying the unique wisdom accumulated over thousands of years to address various challenges facing modern society, which is fully proved by China's successful and effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Poland attaches great importance to developing relations with China and hopes to maintain the sound momentum of bilateral cooperation. Poland is willing to launch a 'fast track' with China as soon as possible to help resume personnel exchanges. Poland hopes to expand the export of agricultural products to China and deepen cooperation in areas such as economy and trade, investment, logistics, and education. Poland welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in Poland, and will not take discriminatory measures targeting Chinese enterprises. Poland holds the view that all countries need a peaceful and stable external environment for development, and has always maintained that all countries should reduce friction, expand consensus and focus on cooperation through dialogue and communication. China-EU Comprehensive Investment Agreement is the best choice that suits the interests of the two sides, and both sides should treat differences calmly, and try to handle such differences properly. Poland upholds an independent diplomatic policy, understands and respects China's legitimate rights and interests and will make active efforts for the healthy development of EU-China relations and cooperation between China and CEECs.