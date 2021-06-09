Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Wang Yi Meets with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai

On June 8, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in Chongqing.

Wang Yi said, China and Thailand are good brothers of one family and good partners of mutual-trust and cooperation. The two countries joined hands in the fight against COVID-19 and coping with centennial changes, which enhanced the 'one family' fraternity. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and starts a new journey toward a modern socialist country. Thailand is implementing its 'national revitalization' policies focusing on reform and innovation to enhance economic vitality. China and Thailand see a bright future of cooperation. China is willing to work with Thailand to further develop the Belt and Road with high quality and create new driving forces for the development of both countries and for the regional economic development.

Wang Yi stressed that, COVID-19 is the common enemy of mankind. China will join hands with Thailand and other neighboring countries to build a solid 'Great Wall' to effectively prevent and control the pandemic. China-Thailand vaccine cooperation has achieved notable progress. A large number of Thai people have been inoculated with Chinese vaccines, demonstrating their trust and confidence in Chinese vaccines. China will continue to do its best to meet Thailand's demand for vaccines and encourage enterprises of both countries to talk about establishing COVID-19 vaccine filling centers in Thailand. He extended appreciation for Thailand's cooperation in the 'Spring Sprout' program, and expected both sides could strength cooperation in disease prevention and control, medical treatment and traditional medicine to build a global community of health for all.

Wang Yi said, both sides should double their efforts to negotiate on the Belt and Road cooperation plan guidelines and elevate the China-Thailand connectivity underpinned by China-Thailand railway projects. China supports the in-depth connection of Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and is willing to deepen cooperation with Thailand in advantageous capacity, infrastructure, smart city and digital innovation, creating new driving forces for the development of the bilateral relationship.

Wang Yi said that China supports Thailand in holding the 2022 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting and will work with Thailand to build the Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.

Wang Yi added that this year marks the 30th anniversary of China-ASEAN dialogue relations. We should earnestly maintain and strengthen the ASEAN-centered regional framework of cooperation, and jointly promote the regional peace and stability and boost regional development and prosperity. The United States' Indo-Pacific strategy is a clear demonstration of the Cold War mentality. It aims to trigger confrontation, weaken the foundation of regional cooperation and impair the regional development, to which we should be highly alert.

Don Pramudwinai extended appreciation for China's valuable supports and sincere helps in Thailand's combat against COVID-19. He said Thailand and China are good friends and close relatives who consistently understand and support each other. Thailand attaches high importance to President Xi Jinping's significant initiatives, and welcomes and expects China continue to play an important role in global governance. Thailand appreciates China's contribution to world's public health undertakings, and will continue to work with China in combating the pandemic. Thailand expects cooperation with Chinese enterprises in vaccine production and building a Health Silk Road. Thailand congratulates on China's successful holding the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Thailand will take the opportunity of the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China dialogue relations and the 5th anniversary of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation to advance the Belt and Road and the sound development of regional cooperation, and secure regional peace and stability.

Don Pramudwinai said, I visited Chongqing 20 years ago and I am surprised by the great changes taken place in the city. Chongqing offers a snapshot of China's development in the new era, and proves China has taken a development path that suits its national condition. I believe China is embracing a brighter future.

Both sides also had in-depth exchanges of views on international and regional issues of common concern.