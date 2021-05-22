Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Wang Yi Speaks with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen on the Phone

05/22/2021 | 12:47am EDT
On May 21, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen at the latter's request.

Wang Yi said that in March this year, President Xi Jinping sent a video message to an event held by Bangladesh in commemoration of the centenary of its founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth, and also in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the country's independence, which injected strong impetus to the development of China-Bangladesh relations. The two countries have always firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests. China will continue to support the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bangladesh. He hopes that the two countries will earnestly advance the Belt and Road cooperation, ensure early completion of key projects, expand cooperation in the fields of information, communication and digital economy, and create new prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Bangladesh.

Wang Yi said that the COVID-19 pandemic is the common enemy of humanity. There is a greater need for neighboring countries to render mutual assistance and overcome adversities. South Asia is currently facing the severe challenges of a new round of pandemic. As a good neighbor, partner and friend of South Asian countries, China is ready to stand with the people of all countries, including Bangladesh, until the pandemic is defeated. China will continue to support Bangladesh's fight against COVID-19, and is willing to facilitate the discussion of cooperation in vaccine filling between Chinese and Bangladeshi companies.

Abul Kalam Abdul Momen extended congratulations on the successful Mars landing of China's probe, and his gratitude for China's invaluable support and strong assistance for Bangladesh's fight against the pandemic. He said that Bangladesh will always adhere to the one-China principle, and continue to staunchly support China on the issues concerning Hong Kong, Taiwan and human rights. Bangladesh is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in pandemic control and economic recovery, and push the Bangladesh-China strategic cooperative partnership to a new level. Abul Kalam Abdul Momen also highly appreciated China's positive role on the question of Palestine recently.

The two sides exchanged views on the Rakhine State issue. The Bangladeshi side wishes to resume dialogue and communication in order to start the repatriation of refugees as soon as possible. Wang Yi said that China fully understands Bangladesh's legitimate concerns, and supports Bangladesh and Myanmar in appropriately addressing this issue through friendly consultations for an early start of repatriation.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 22 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 04:46:01 UTC.


HOT NEWS