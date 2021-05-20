Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Wang Yi Speaks with Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall on the Phone

On May 20, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall.

Wang Yi said, China and Senegal are important partners and co-chairs of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). Under the guidance of the two heads of state, bilateral cooperation is running at a high level and has seen rich fruits. China always views and develops bilateral ties from a strategic perspective, and firmly supports the efforts of Senegalese President Macky Sall and the Senegalese government to maintain stability and promote development. China is ready to work with Senegal to step up mutual support on issues concerning each other's respective core interests.

Wang Yi said that in the face of the pandemic, China and Senegal have weathered the difficulties together. Last June, President Xi Jinping and President Sall jointly proposed the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity Against COVID-19, which has effectively promoted anti-pandemic cooperation between the two sides and around the world. The Chinese side, an important trade, investment and financing partner of Senegal, has made great efforts to overcome the impact of the pandemic. The Chinese-funded enterprises in Senegal have followed the principle of 'neither withdrawing capital and personnel nor stopping work and production' and completed a series of projects that are helpful for Senegal to improve its national economy and people's livelihood. China will make joint efforts with Senegal to overcome the challenge of the pandemic, support the acceleration of industrialization in Senegal, improve its independent development capability, and continue to provide assistance to the country's fight against the outbreak.

Wang Yi said that China and Africa jointly launched the Initiative on Partnership for Africa's Development at the UN Security Council Open Debate on 'Peace and Security in Africa: Addressing Root Causes of Conflict in Post-Pandemic Recovery in Africa' on May 19, which has achieved good results. China is ready to join hands with African countries including Senegal to encourage more countries to join the initiative, strengthen the call for the international community to jointly support Africa's development, and come up with concrete measures to implement the initiative during the FOCAC gathering in Dakar. China fully supports Senegal in hosting a successful new session of the FOCAC so as to maintain the sound momentum of China-Africa solidarity and cooperation.

Aissata thanked China for its strong support to the African continent and Senegal in fighting the pandemic, saying that a series of measures and suggestions put forward by China during the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit On Solidarity Against COVID-19 held in June last year have benefited Africa a lot. President Sall will assume the rotating presidency of the African Union next year. Senegal supports and is ready to work with China to implement the Initiative on Partnership for Africa's Development. As the co-chair of the FOCAC, Senegal attaches great importance to the coming FOCAC meeting and is willing to work closely with China to make full preparations and push for greater development of Africa-China relations.