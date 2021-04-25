Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Wang Yi Speaks with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on the Phone

04/25/2021 | 08:46am EDT
On April 22, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

Wang Yi expressed, the China-Thailand relationship is as close as one family. Under the high-level strategic guidance of the two countries, China-Thailand relations have maintained high-level momentum despite of the pandemic. As this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, China is embarking on a new journey of development and revitalization. Thailand will also usher in new development in the post-pandemic era. China is ready to strengthen vaccine cooperation with Thailand and help the country completely beat the pandemic. China is willing to work with Thailand in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, injecting fresh impetus into the economic development of the two countries and the whole region at large.

Wang Yi said, this year also marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of dialogue relations between China and the ASEAN. In this important year of building on past successes to further advance bilateral relations, China is ready to work with ASEAN to draw on the experience over the past 30 years and work out plans for bilateral cooperation in the post-pandemic era to elevate China-ASEAN relations to a new level.

Don said, Thailand and China, as good friends and good relatives alike, have long enjoyed mutual understanding and support. Don thanked China for offering valuable support and sincere assistance to Thailand in its fight against the pandemic and voiced hope that the two sides will continue to strengthen cooperation on pandemic prevention and control. Thailand stands ready to take the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China dialogue relations as an opportunity to push for new progress in ASEAN-China relations.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 12:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
