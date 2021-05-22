Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Xi Jinping Exchanges Messages of Congratulations with Pakistani President Arif Alvi on the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of China-Pakistan Diplomatic RelationsLi Keqiang Exchanges Messages of Congratulations with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

05/22/2021 | 08:19am EDT
On May 21, 2021, President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with Pakistani President Arif Alvi on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan.

Xi Jinping pointed out in his message that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns. The mutual trust and friendship between the two countries have withstood the test of the changing international landscape over the past 70 years and always remained rock solid. In recent years, with joint efforts of both sides, the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved remarkable results, bringing important benefits to the two peoples and adding strong impetus to regional prosperity. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Pakistan have shared weal and woe and helped each other sincerely, and the two countries' ironclad friendship has been further upgraded.

Xi Jinping stressed that I highly value the development of China-Pakistan relations and am willing to work with you to deepen strategic communication and practical cooperation, promote the high-quality operation of the CPEC, and jointly build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era for the benefit of both countries and our people. May China-Pakistan friendship flourish forever.

Alvi said in his message that over the past 70 years, Pakistan and China have always maintained solidarity, mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual support through thick and thin. Under the strong leadership of President Xi, Pakistan-China relations have grown stronger, more solid and dynamic than ever before. The Pakistani side thanks China for its valuable support for the country in combating COVID-19 and is ready to work closely with China to ensure the success of the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties. Pakistan will work to help the people of the two countries better understand the depth, breadth and vitality of the bilateral relations, strive to build the CPEC into a model project of high-quality development of Belt and Road cooperation, and build an even closer Pakistan-China community with a shared future in the new era.

On the same day, Premier Li Keqiang also exchanged congratulatory messages with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Li said in his message that China has always prioritized Pakistan in its foreign policy, and is ready to work with Pakistan to lift the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level in the next 70 years.

Imran said in his message that the Pakistani government is firmly committed to speeding up the construction of the CPEC and is willing to work with China to push for further development of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, so as to create a better future for the two peoples.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 12:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS