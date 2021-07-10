Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Xi Jinping Exchanges Messages of Congratulations with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir on the 10th Anniversary of the Establishment of China-South Sudan Diplomatic Relations

On July 9, 2021, President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and South Sudan.

Xi Jinping pointed out in his message that over the past 10 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, bilateral relations have undergone healthy and stable development, with fruitful results in their cooperation in various fields. Both sides have consistently and firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have joined hands to fight the pandemic, demonstrating their deep fraternity. I attach great importance to the development of China-South Sudan relations, and is ready to work with President Kiir to take the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to consolidate mutual political trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields under the framework of the Belt and Road cooperation, and bring benefits to the two countries and their people.

Kiir said in his congratulatory message, China is a true friend of South Sudan. As a young country that has only been established for 10 years, South Sudan has received substantial assistance from China in its economic and social development, domestic peace process, and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, for which the South Sudanese side holds gratitude and appreciation. South Sudan looks forward to continuously consolidating the high-level bilateral relations with China and deepening cooperation, so as to benefit the peoples of the two countries.