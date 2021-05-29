Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Yang Jiechi Pays a Visit to Croatia

On May 27, 2021 local time, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, and Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic met with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi in Zagreb, respectively.

Yang Jiechi conveyed the cordial greetings of Chinese leaders. Yang Jiechi said, solidarity and cooperation have been a distinctive feature of China-Croatia relations, which have been maintaining a high-level and all-round development. The two countries have joined hands to fight the COVID-19 and pull through the hard times. Both sides have also conducted high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. As China and Croatia will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year, the two countries should take the opportunity to improve top-level design of bilateral relations, overcome pandemic disturbance, and deepen cooperation in fields such as infrastructure construction, technological innovation, small and medium-sized enterprises, people-to-people exchanges and tourism, so as to implement the results of the China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Summit and build more bridges leading to connectivity and common prosperity. China hopes that Croatia will exert its positive influence and make new contributions to promoting the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations.

The Croatian leaders said that Croatia-China friendship is as strong as diamond, and the development of its relations with China has always been a focus of Croatia's diplomacy. The two countries have solid political mutual trust, with economic and trade cooperation progressing smoothly and bilateral relations continuously being strengthened amid the pandemic. The Belt and Road Initiative embodies China's wisdom, and the China-CEEC cooperation mechanism has provided strong impetus for deepening bilateral relations. Croatia adheres to the one-China policy, and is willing to maintain the momentum of close high-level exchanges with China, push forward in-depth development of mutually beneficial cooperation, and play a positive role in promoting the further development of EU-China relations. The Croatian side wishes the Beijing Winter Olympics a complete success.