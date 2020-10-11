Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Tur : QA-97, 11 October 2020, Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hami Aksoy In Response to a Question Regarding the Remarks of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Mr. Dendias Concerning Turkey in a Newspaper Interview

10/11/2020 | 03:50pm EDT

The claims and remarks of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Dendias in his interview with the newspaper Eleftheros Typos, which was published today (11 October), are unfounded.

Exploratory talks were suspended in 2016 upon the request of Greece. Claiming that the talks were suspended on the account of Turkey, is an attempt to mislead the public opinion. By the same token, the claim that a single issue is discussed within the framework of exploratory talks does not reflect the reality. These talks are aimed at resolving all interrelated issues between the two countries.

On the other hand, it is the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus who opened the coastal front of Maraş for public visits, not Turkey. The Greek-Greek Cypriot duo's claim that identifies this step as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and that people who enter the sea there threaten international security is ridiculous and far from being serious.

The fact that Greece has been attempting to use the EU as a trump card against Turkey, instead of resolving her issues in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean through a sincere dialogue with our country, is a futile endeavor. Greece should have by now comprehended that the discourse of threats and blackmail will not prevail.

Greece claiming to be ready for dialogue with Turkey on the one hand and proceeding with actions and activities that heighten the tension on the other, is a display of insincerity.

As a matter of fact, the military exercise, which was announced by Turkey for 28 October 2020 in the Aegean Sea and criticized by Minister Dendias, is actually a response to the military exercise previously announced by Greece to be conducted on 29 October 2020, contrary to the 1988 Memorandum of Understanding of Athens. In spite of our warnings, the fact that Greece is conducting an exercise on our national day, is an approach devoid of good faith.

Turkey will continue to resolutely defend both her own rights in the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas, and those of Turkish Cypriots.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 11 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 19:49:00 UTC
