Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Sl : Slovakia is successfully cooperating with the United States Agency for International Development in the Eastern Partnership countries and the Western Balkans

Today (19 November 2021), EU development ministers discussed with Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the EU-US relations in the area of development and the issue of water in the European Union's external relations, with a focus on the region of Central Asia. Ingrid Brocková, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, took part in the meeting of the development segment of the Foreign Affairs Council.

In a debate with Samantha Power, the State Secretary highly appreciated the re-commitment of the US to the multilateral agenda and its readiness to strengthen the joint EU-US dialogue on development cooperation and humanitarian aid: "The USA are for us, the EU, our closest partner and we are ready to jointly address global challenges in development cooperation with them. Promoting human rights and building resilient democracies around the world are particularly important. The Slovak Republic is ready to continue working closely with USAID, especially in the Eastern Partnership countries and the Western Balkans, where the Slovak Republic can pass on its experience from the transformation and EU-integration processes."

In the discussion pertaining to the issue of water, with an emphasis on the Central Asian region, Ingrid Brocková said: "The EU is a world leader in water-focused development, with unique know-how that it provides to third countries. This knowledge needs to be used in a targeted way, provided that the Union's external financial instruments are used effectively. At the same time, the next two years will be marked by major global water conferences, such as the UN Conference on the Water Decade in 2023. At these forums, the EU must speak with one voice and in coordination with the aim of effectively building water systems and water management, taking into account the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement."

Regarding the involvement of the Slovak Republic in the water sector in Central Asia, Ingrid Brocková stated that the issue of water has long been part of the development cooperation activities of the Slovak Republic. "Slovakia is ready to continue sharing the experience and knowledge of our experts in areas such as water management, drinking water supply, and wastewater treatment, also with the countries of Central Asia - a region which was the subject of discussion at today's meeting. There is a special potential in the cooperation of the private sector with the countries of the region, especially in the field of irrigation or energy production from hydropower plants," emphasized Ingrid Brocková.

At their meeting, the development ministers also adopted the Council conclusions on water and on the EU public sector expertise in the Union's external relations.

