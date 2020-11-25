Log in
Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Agriculture Ministry to ensure women and youth benefit from H&L Agro flood relief donation

11/25/2020 | 02:59pm EST
  • Hon. Floyd Green (c) listens attentively to a point made by Deputy CEO of H&L, Olive Downer Walsh, at a ceremony to hand over agricultural supplies in support of the Ministry's emergency relief programme for farmers affected by flood damage.
25 Nov 2020 communications

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is to ensure that women and the youth benefit from a donation of input supplies by H &L Agro valued at $3million, to assist them in recovery following recent weeks of heavy rains, which damaged farms and caused flooding.
Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green, said a suitable model, which is efficient and transparent must be adopted to distribute the items, which include pesticides, herbicides, fungicides and seeds of lettuce, carrot and onions.
'We want these inputs to get to the farmers in the quickest possible time in a very open and transparent way that can stand up to scrutiny and we must make special provisions for youth and our women. Oftentimes they are disproportionately dealt with in these emergencies and issues that affect our agriculture sector,' the Minister said.
He was speaking at the handover ceremony of agriculture supplies in support of the Ministry's emergency relief programme to farmers at the Ministry's Hope Gardens offices in Kingston on November 24.
The Minister expressed gratitude for the continued support of H&L in times of despair.
Meanwhile, in his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Peter Thompson expressed his own gratitude for the provision of the agricultural supplies.
'It will go a far way in assisting our farmers and I want to commend the H&L team,' he said.
Mr. Thompson reiterated the sentiments of the Minister in ensuring that the inputs are distributed in a timely manner to those farmers most in need in the areas regarded as production zones.
For her part, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of H&L, Olive Downer Walsh said it was an easy decision to provide the necessary assistance and are humbled to be able to contribute.
The company's assistance represents the third time responding to issues affecting farmers. Last October, H&L provided assistance to farmers who suffered loss as a result of fire in Flagaman, St. Elizabeth and this year responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-30-

Disclaimer

Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries of Jamaica published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 19:58:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
