Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Jamaica and the region must develop strong quality Infrastructures

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw, is urging Jamaica and the region to develop strong quality infrastructures built on metrology, standards and accreditation to improve and confirm the competence of conformity assessment activities performed by public and private sector laboratories, inspection bodies and certification bodies.

The minister noted that with the impact that COVID-19 has on the world of trade, engendering and ensuring accuracy and trust through conformity is vital to not just maintaining, but to improving the region's access to trade and its ultimate growth and development.

Minister Shaw who was speaking at a virtual Accreditation Award Ceremony for the St. Lucia Bureau of Standards Metrology Laboratory at the Ministry's New Kingston offices on Thursday, January 14, emphasized that 'trade facilitation is increasingly hinged on quality and the ability to substantiate the claim of superior quality standards through accreditation and certification.

'Metrology, standards and accreditation are the global stamps of approval and the ultimate indicators that will open the doors of competitiveness. We rely on measurements to drive productivity in several key sectors and provide reliable data for decision-making. Metrology certification, therefore, provides the guarantee that measurement instrument readings used in trade can be trusted,' Minister Shaw said.

Mr. Shaw applauded the St. Lucia Bureau of Standards Metrology Laboratory

for being the first calibration laboratory to be accredited by the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC), an agency of the Ministry, as well as the first and only accredited calibration laboratory for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). 'You will join the cadre of over 11,000 calibration laboratories, accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 Standard worldwide and this can only augur well for the region, he informed'.

Minister of State in the Ministry, Hon. Dr. Norman Dunn also welcomed the Bureau's accreditation, describing the accomplishment as 'no small feat'. He noted that it is indicative of the level of commitment, work and energy by JANAAC's team.

'The accreditation of the Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards Metrology Laboratory is a strategic move by St. Lucia in traversing the path taken by Jamaica, and other territories in strengthening its National Quality Infrastructure (NQI). This awardee is a shining example of our commitment to quality, and service not only in Jamaica, but the wider Caribbean,' Minister Dunn added.

In his response, Director of the St. Lucea Bureau of Standards, Verne Emmanuel, said that the Bureau was elated in achieving this accreditation from JANAAC. 'We are proud of the results of this collaboration as this milestone was achieved through trust on both sides'.

He noted that with the availability of a regional accreditation agency like JANAAC, efforts must be made to continue to nurture and invest in the growth of such institutions nationally and regionally, as we build a resilient network of quality infrastructure to serve our constituents.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs, St. Lucia, Sophia Henry; President, Inter American Metrology System, Dr. Claire Saundry; and CEO, CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality, Deryck Omar, were among the other officials and guests joining the accreditation ceremony virtually.

