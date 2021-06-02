Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Re : Cabinet approves Signing and Ratification of an Agreement on “Cooperation in the field of Mass Media” between all the Member States of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

06/02/2021 | 03:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
Cabinet approves Signing and Ratification of an Agreement on 'Cooperation in the field of Mass Media' between all the Member States of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
Posted On: 02 JUN 2021 12:56PM by PIB Delhi

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given its ex-post facto approvalfor signing and ratification of an Agreement on 'Cooperation in the field of Mass Media' between all the Member States of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. The Agreement was signed in June, 2019.

The Agreement shall promote equal and mutually beneficial cooperation among associations in the field of Mass Media. Each Side shall, on the basis of reciprocity, facilitate the activities thereby ensuring equity. The Agreement would provide an opportunity for the Member States to share best practices and new innovations in the field of Mass Media.

Features:

The main areas of cooperation are following:

i. creation of favorable conditions for wide and mutual distribution of information through the Mass Media in order to further deepen the knowledge about the lives of the peoples of their States.;

ii. cooperation among the Editorial Offices of the Mass Media of their States, as well as among the relevant Ministries, Agencies and Organizations working in the field of the Mass Media, specific conditions and forms of which shall be determined by the participants themselves, including through conclusion of separate agreements;

iii. promote equal and mutually beneficial cooperation among professional associations of journalists of the States of the Sides in order to study the available professional experience, as well as to hold meetings, seminars and conferences in the field of Mass Media;

iv. assist in broadcasting of television and radio programs and programs, distributed legally within the territory of the State of the other Side, the legal broadcasting by Editorial Offices of materials and information, if their distribution meets the requirements of the legislation of the States of the Sides;

v. encourage the exchange of experience and specialists in the field of Mass Media, provide mutual assistance in training media professionals and encourage cooperation among the educational and scientific-research institutions and Organizations operating in this field.

*****

DS



(Release ID: 1723644)Visitor Counter : 1


Disclaimer

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Republic of India published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 07:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:31aInvestors criticise Australia's proposed proxy advisor rules
RE
08:30aOlympics-As unpredictable Games looms, Japan's sponsors struggle to adapt
RE
08:29aMINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING OF RE  : Cabinet approves Signing and Ratification of an Agreement on “Cooperation in the field of Mass Media” between all the Member States of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
PU
08:29aSouth African rand weakens in early trade
RE
08:24aHarry Potter publisher boosts earnings view as lockdown reading casts a spell
RE
08:14aAmazon backs legalizing marijuana, drops testing
RE
08:14aTrans-Pacific trade deal members agree for UK to start joining process
RE
08:12aChina steelmaking ingredients jump on upbeat spot market prices
RE
08:11aPerth Mint's May gold sales slip to 4-month low as metal prices rise
RE
08:06aWizz Air warns of more losses in 'transition year'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks loiter around peaks as traders wait for data
2AMC shares soar nearly 23% after fund buys and flips $230 million stake
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
4COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaugh..
5BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : U.S. meat giant Tyson Foods to launch plant-based food in Asia-Pacific

HOT NEWS