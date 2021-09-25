Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises of : Coir Industry proliferates and flourishes in non-conventional regions

Ministry of Micro,Small & Medium Enterprises

Coir Industry proliferates and flourishes in non-conventional regions



Posted On: 25 SEP 2021 12:19PM by PIB Delhi

Coir Board was set up under the Coir Industry Act, 1953 by the Government of India for the overall sustainable development of coir industry in the Country. The functions of the Board as laid down under the Act include undertaking, assisting and encouraging scientific, technological and economic research, modernization, quality improvement, human resource development, market promotion and welfare of all those who are engaged in this industry. The Head Quarters of the Board is located at Coir House, M.G. Road, Kochi, Kerala and is running 48 establishments including 29 marketing outlets across the country. For the last more than 60 years Coir Board is steering the industry and the industry today plays a vital role in the economic development of rural areas of the country. Coir industry was concentrated in the State of Kerala, which has now been proliferated to other parts of the country also, with the efforts taken by the Board.

The functions mandated under the Coir Industry Act are carried out by Coir Board under the various Schemes/Programmes, including research and development activities, training programmes, extending financial support for setting up of coir units, domestic as well as export market development, welfare measures to the workers etc.