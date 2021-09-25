Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises of : Coir Industry proliferates and flourishes in non-conventional regions

|
Coir Industry proliferates and flourishes in non-conventional regions
Posted On: 25 SEP 2021 12:19PM by PIB Delhi
Coir Board was set up under the Coir Industry Act, 1953 by the Government of India for the overall sustainable development of coir industry in the Country. The functions of the Board as laid down under the Act include undertaking, assisting and encouraging scientific, technological and economic research, modernization, quality improvement, human resource development, market promotion and welfare of all those who are engaged in this industry. The Head Quarters of the Board is located at Coir House, M.G. Road, Kochi, Kerala and is running 48 establishments including 29 marketing outlets across the country. For the last more than 60 years Coir Board is steering the industry and the industry today plays a vital role in the economic development of rural areas of the country. Coir industry was concentrated in the State of Kerala, which has now been proliferated to other parts of the country also, with the efforts taken by the Board.
The functions mandated under the Coir Industry Act are carried out by Coir Board under the various Schemes/Programmes, including research and development activities, training programmes, extending financial support for setting up of coir units, domestic as well as export market development, welfare measures to the workers etc.
Coir industry sustains more than 7 lakhs of coir workers, predominantly women, in different States of the country.
It is estimated that around 80% of the work force in the industry are women and it plays a vital role in rural women empowerment of many coastal districts of the country.
There are 1570 registered coir exporters in the country.
The export of Coir and Coir products from India during the year 2020-21 registered an all time high record of Rs.3778.98 crores with an increase of over Rs.1021 crores from the previous year. The increase in value works out to 37% in comparison with 2019-20 figures. Coir Board is focused to achieve Rs.7000 crores of coir exports in a couple of years.
Under PMEGP(Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme), Coir Units have been started in different states of the country
Coir Products are eco friendly in nature and gained "Eco Mark" certification by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Govt. Of India.
Coir products save environment and help to reverse Global Warming.
"Coir pith" used to save water
"Coir Geotextiles" used to save soil
"Coir Wood" used to save trees and forest
The Board's Research Institutes are undertaking new R&D projects in coir with various CSIR units and Universities, in the field of spinning and product diversification.
The initiatives of the Coir Board have led to a series of product development and diversification activities that have helped to launch a number of value added products, meeting consumer needs. New end use applications of coir like the use of Coir Geotextiles for preventing soil erosion, conversion of Coir Pith into a valuable bio- fertiliser and soil conditioner and Coir Garden articles have gained popularity in India and abroad. The growing affinity towards environment friendly products has helped coir and coir products in domestic as well as foreign market.
In Gujarat, Ministry of MSME has sanctioned following 2 SFURTI clusters with a project out lay of Rs.472.73 lakhs, which will throw open more employment opportunities,
Samavedana Coir Cluster
Tarapur Coir Cluster
In Maharashtra, Ministry of MSME has sanctioned the 2 SFURTI clusters with project out lay of Rs.361.86 lakhs
Pendur Coir Cluster
Sawantwadi Coir cluster
As per the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modiji and as per the directives of Hon'ble Minister for MSME, Shri Narayan Tatu Raneji and Hon'ble Minister of State for MSME Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Vermaji Coir Board proposes to develop coir industry in the Konkan Zone by taking following actions.
The present Sub Regional Office of Coir Board at Sindhudurg is shifted and upgraded to Regional Office at Kudal with sufficient staff strength and office space.
This office will undertake enhanced activities for the development of coir industry in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa.
For concentrating more developmental activities in Konkan Zone as well as in overall states under the Regional Office.
To act as an exclusive centre for extension of services of the Board and an integrated hub for promoting various coir developmental activities such as incubation/skilling, marketing (domestic & export promotions), R&D centre, technical assistance, scheme implementation etc. in the states of Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat.
Creating awareness to the coir artisans through Entrepreneurship Development Programmes, awareness programmes on various schemes of the Ministry including SFURTI Scheme, Market Development Programmes for strengthening export sector etc.
Creation of prospective entrepreneurs utilising PMEGP and SFURTI schemes of the Ministry of MSME by providing necessary handholding support and financial assistances.
The Centre will have a display/promotional outlet for the sale of the products of trainees and MSME produces from Coir sector.
Under CVY-Skill Upgradation & Mahila Coir Yojana scheme, training will be provided to 600 beneficiaries in various coir processing technologies so that they are enabled to get sustainable employment and revenue generation in coir sector by availing PMEGP/SFURTI schemes. An Action Plan Target has been fixed for the FY 2021-22 for providing skill training to potential beneficiaries and thereby developing coir industry in the zone.
Formulation of 5 new coir clusters under SFURTI Scheme with a total financial outlay of Rs.25.00 Cr. for creation of employment opportunities to 1600 coir artisans with top priority.
Setting up of 50 individual units for creation of employment upto 1000 beneficiaries under PMEGP Scheme, primarily focusing on manufacturing of coir fibre & yarn, coir geo textile, coir mats & handicrafts, garden articles, pith block, needled felt, pith manure etc. with an approximate budget of Rs.5.00 Cr.
A new Coir Board Showroom & Sales Depot to be opened at Pune for exploring huge market potential available in Pune, Alibag and its suburban cities.
Buyer Seller meeting to be organized at Pune and Mumbai.
50 coir exporters to be identified and registered under the Board focusing the ports of Mumbai, Vizag & Kandla for fostering export markets within a span of 3 years. However, the services of existing exporters may also be utilized.
Wide coverage of publicity and extensive awareness campaigns through Doordarshan, FM Radio, Social Media Platforms like Facebook, Youtube etc.,
MSMEs play a vital role in generating employment opportunities and contributes a lot for the socio-economic development of the country. Coir industry is opening up new avenues in the application of its products and is moving to Pan India with the popularisation of the schemes and services available, thereby providing employment opportunities and also the products and its applications.
