Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Mines of Republic of India : Geological Survey of India takes up Seven Projects For Lithium exploration in Different States

07/28/2021 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Mines
Geological Survey of India takes up Seven Projects For Lithium exploration in Different States
Posted On: 28 JUL 2021 3:31PM by PIB Delhi

Every year, as per approved annual Field Season Programme [FSP], Geological Survey of India, an attached office of Ministry of Mines, takes up different stages of mineral exploration namely reconnaissance surveys (G4), preliminary exploration (G3) and general exploration(G2) following the guidelines of United Nations Framework Classification (UNFC) and Mineral Evidence and Mineral Content Rules (MEMC-2015) for augmenting mineral resource for various mineral commodities including lithium.

During FSP 2016-17 to FSP 2020-21, GSI carried out 14 projects on Lithium and associated elements in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Karnataka and Rajasthan. During the present FSP 2021-22, GSI has taken up 7 projects on Lithium in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan. However, resource of lithium has not yet been augmented by GSI.

Further, Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMDER), a constituent unit of Department Atomic Energy (DAE),has undertaken exploration for lithium in potential geological domains in parts of Karnataka and Rajasthan. AMDER has also taken up subsurface exploration in Marlagalla area, Mandya district, Karnataka. Reconnaissance surveys have been also carried out along Saraswati River palaeochannel, in Jodhpur and Barmer districts, Rajasthan for locating lithium mineralisation associated with brine (saline water in salt lakes). Preliminary surveys on surface and limited

subsurface exploration by AMD, have shown presence of Lithium resources of 1,600 tonnes (inferred category) in the pegmatites of Marlagalla - Allapatna area, Mandya district, Karnataka.

As per the available records, Lithium bearing minerals are in Part B 'Atomic Minerals' of First Schedule to MMDR Act, 1957 and their reserves/resources are not available in National Mineral Inventory.

Under the aegis of Ministry of Mines, a joint venture company named 'Khanij Bidesh India Ltd. (KABIL) has been formed by three CPSEs namely National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO),Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) and Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL)with equity participation of 40:30:30 respectively, to acquire mineral assets overseas - primarily the critical & strategic minerals including Lithium, Cobalt & others and NOT Rare Earth Elements.

KABIL has signed Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] with non-disclosure agreement with the following three State-owned organizations of Argentina, for the purpose of information sharing w.r.t. prospective mineral acreages:

  1. M/s JEMSE, a State-owned enterprise of JUJUY province on 10th July, 2020,
  2. M/S YPF an Energy major & federal owned enterprises on 9th September, 2020, and
  3. M/s CAMYEN, a state owned enterprise of CATAMARCA province on 29th December, 2020.

This information was given by the Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha today.

********

SS/RKP

*****


(Release ID: 1739885)Visitor Counter : 22


Disclaimer

Ministry of Mines of the Republic of India published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 10:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:47aCanada's Loblaw beats revenue estimates on robust grocery demand
RE
06:46aDollar stands firm with Fed decision in focus
RE
06:44aSpotify quarterly revenue beats on higher users, ad rebound
RE
06:44aMINISTRY OF MINES OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Geological Survey of India takes up Seven Projects For Lithium exploration in Different States
PU
06:41aIndian shares end down as pharma stocks fall, Fed meeting in focus
RE
06:41aBlip or bad moon rising? Fed meets amid COVID-19 surge, inflation jitters
RE
06:37aSingapore cbank removes caps on dividend payments by local banks
RE
06:36aUniversal access to high-speed internet will make home-based work more productive, study
RE
06:20aIndia's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki reports first-quarter profit
RE
06:19aIrish retail sales rose 3.3% in June on bar, restaurant reopening
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : optimistic on revenues after profit beat
4Microsoft sees steady cloud growth after record quarterly profit
5Apple says chip shortage reaches iPhone, growth forecast slows

HOT NEWS