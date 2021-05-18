Log in
Ministry of Mines of Republic of India : Mineral Production during March 2021 (Provisional)

05/18/2021 | 07:47am EDT
Ministry of Mines
Mineral Production during March 2021 (Provisional)
Posted On: 18 MAY 2021 4:56PM by PIB Delhi

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of March, 2021 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 139.0, was 6.1% higher as compared to the level in the month of March,2020. The cumulative growth for the period April- March,2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year has been (-) 7.8 percent.

Production level of important minerals in March,2021 were: Coal 960 lakh tonnes, Lignite 52 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2612 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 26 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2103 thousand tonnes, Chromite 601 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 11 thousand tonnes , Gold 148 kg, Iron ore 227 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 41 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 331 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 164 thousand tonnes, Limestone 391 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 124 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 12 thousand tonnes and Diamond 34 carat.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during March,2021 over March,2020 include: Manganese Ore (80.1%), Lead conc. (74.9%), Phosphorite (57.0%), Copper conc. (50.2%), Chromite (45.8%), Limestone (45.6%), Magnesite (44.9%), Zinc conc. (43.2%), Bauxite (33.4%), Lignite (25.3%), Iron ore (13.7%), Natural Gas (utilized) (12.2%), and Coal (0.2%). The production of other important minerals showing negative growth is: Gold [(-) 2.6%], Petroleum (crude) [(-) 3.1%] and Diamond [(-) 98.9%]

*********

MC/KP



(Release ID: 1719619)Visitor Counter : 1

Read this release in: Hindi

Disclaimer

Ministry of Mines of the Republic of India published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 11:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
