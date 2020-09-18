Ministry of National Defense of People Repub : China, Thailand hold mil-to-mil video conference on poverty alleviation

BEIJING, Sept. 18 -- The China-Thailand Military-to-Military Video Conference on Poverty Alleviation was held on September 17. Admiral Miao Hua, member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and director of the CMC Political Work Department, and General Chalermpol Srisuwat, chief of Joint Staffs of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, attended the opening ceremony.

Adm. Miao said in his speech that China and Thailand share a deep and broad traditional friendship. The pragmatic exchanges between the two militaries in the field of poverty alleviation have demonstrated the determination and confidence of the two sides to jointly eradicate poverty, and manifested that the two sides would work together in building a community with a shared future for mankind in the new era. This conference is bound to enhance friendship and mutual trust, expand new areas of exchanges, and promote shared prosperity and stability, Adm. Miao stated.

Gen. Chalermpol spoke highly of the pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries. He said that the conference aims to exchange experience and practices in solving problems related to poverty eradication. He hoped the conference would help deepen the cooperation between the two countries and their militaries.

Under the theme of 'Cooperation, Friendship, and Development---The Role of the Armed Forces in Supporting Poverty Alleviation,' the two sides introduced the strategies and policies in poverty reduction in their respective countries, and had exchange of experience and measures of the two militaries in participating in poverty alleviation efforts.