Ministry of National Defense of People Repub : China, Vietnam hold sixth border defense friendship exchange

04/25/2021 | 04:36am EDT
BEIJING, Apr. 25 -- On April 24, the sixth China-Vietnam Border Defense Friendship Exchange was held in Dongxing City, China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and Binh Lieu district, Vietnam's Northern Province of Quang Ninh. Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe and Vietnamese Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defense Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang led delegations to participate in the event respectively.

During the talks, General Wei Fenghe said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Vietnamese President Nguyen PhuTrong, also general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership has been continuously deepened, and the docking of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the 'Two Corridors, One Economic Circle' has been continuously promoted. The China-Vietnam Border Defense Friendship Exchange activities have carried forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, strengthened the border cooperation and improved the well-being of the two peoples.

General Wei emphasized that China is willing to work with Vietnam to implement relevant mechanisms, strengthen cross-border connectivity, deepen border defense forces' cooperation, and do a good job in pandemic prevention and control, with a view to pushing the bilateral border cooperation to a higher level, and contributing to the development of the relations between the two countries and the two militaries.

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang said that Vietnam attaches great importance to the traditionally friendly relationship between the two countries and two militaries and is willing to further strengthen political mutual trust with China, and enhance cooperation in joint patrols, response to natural disasters, pandemic prevention and control, and cultural exchanges, so as to effectively safeguard the security, stability and prosperity of the border regions between China and Vietnam.

During the event, the two sides signed the memorandum of understanding between the Chinese PLA Academy of Military Sciences and the Vietnam National Defense Academy on continuing research cooperation. In addition, all participants attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the Vietnam-China Friendship Palace and watched the video of patrols conducted by the border forces from the two countries.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 08:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
