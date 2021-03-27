Ministry of National Defense of People Repub : Serbian President meets Chinese Defense Minister

BELGRADE, Mar. 27 -- Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic met the visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe in Belgrade on March 26.

Vucic said that Serbia and China stand together through thick and thin and share a common destiny, China is the most trustworthy friend of Serbia. He expressed his gratitude to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government and people for their valuable support to Serbia in safeguarding national security, accelerating economic development and fighting against COVID-19 pandemic.

Serbia firmly supports the Chinese government's positions in safeguarding China's core interests including Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang and supports the 'One Belt And One Road' initiative, Vucic stated.

Serbia is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields including military affairs to promote bilateral relations to a new level, Vucic added.

Wei highly valued the Sino-Serbian relations by saying that China and Serbia enjoy profound traditional friendship and the two countries are true 'iron friends'. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Serbia comprehensive strategic partnership has been developing at a high level, China appreciates Serbia for its firm support to China's core interests and fully supports Serbia in taking the path of independence, Wei said.

The Chinese military is ready to work with the Serbian side to expand military exchanges and cooperation and push forward in-depth development of bilateral military relations, Wei said.

Wei said that they made a special trip to the site of the bombed Chinese Embassy in former Yugoslavia to pay tribute to martyrs (three Chinese reporters were killed in a bombing attack at the Chinese Embassy conducted by NATO forces on the night of May 7, 1999). 'The Chinese people will never forget this period of history and the Chinese People's Liberation Army will never allow such history to repeat itself, we are fully capable and determined to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests,' the Chinese defense chief stated.

After the meeting, President Vucic and Gen. Wei Fenghe watched the training exercise given by a garrison of the Serbian Armed Forces.

Wei also held talks with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic on the same day.