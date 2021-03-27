Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of National Defense of People Repub : Serbian President meets Chinese Defense Minister

03/27/2021 | 10:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BELGRADE, Mar. 27 -- Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic met the visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe in Belgrade on March 26.

Vucic said that Serbia and China stand together through thick and thin and share a common destiny, China is the most trustworthy friend of Serbia. He expressed his gratitude to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government and people for their valuable support to Serbia in safeguarding national security, accelerating economic development and fighting against COVID-19 pandemic.

Serbia firmly supports the Chinese government's positions in safeguarding China's core interests including Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang and supports the 'One Belt And One Road' initiative, Vucic stated.

Serbia is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields including military affairs to promote bilateral relations to a new level, Vucic added.

Wei highly valued the Sino-Serbian relations by saying that China and Serbia enjoy profound traditional friendship and the two countries are true 'iron friends'. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Serbia comprehensive strategic partnership has been developing at a high level, China appreciates Serbia for its firm support to China's core interests and fully supports Serbia in taking the path of independence, Wei said.

The Chinese military is ready to work with the Serbian side to expand military exchanges and cooperation and push forward in-depth development of bilateral military relations, Wei said.

Wei said that they made a special trip to the site of the bombed Chinese Embassy in former Yugoslavia to pay tribute to martyrs (three Chinese reporters were killed in a bombing attack at the Chinese Embassy conducted by NATO forces on the night of May 7, 1999). 'The Chinese people will never forget this period of history and the Chinese People's Liberation Army will never allow such history to repeat itself, we are fully capable and determined to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests,' the Chinese defense chief stated.

After the meeting, President Vucic and Gen. Wei Fenghe watched the training exercise given by a garrison of the Serbian Armed Forces.

Wei also held talks with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic on the same day.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China published this content on 27 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 13:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:05aSuez canal authority chairman says will work round the clock to get ships through once ship is freed
RE
10:02aSuez canal authority chairman says can't say when refloat might happen
RE
10:01aSuez canal authority chairman says canal will look after its clients
RE
10:00aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF PEOPLE REPUB  : Serbian President meets Chinese Defense Minister
PU
09:58aSuez canal authority chairman says financial penalties will be addressed after investigation
RE
09:54aSuez canal authority chairman says hopes they won't have to resort to lightening ship's loads
RE
09:45aSuez canal authority chairman says technical or human error could have contributed to stranding of ship
RE
09:42aSuez canal authority chairman says could try option of lightening ship's load if current refloating efforts don't work
RE
09:37aSuez canal authority chairman says strong tides and winds add to difficulty of freeing stranded ship
RE
09:34aSuez canal authority chairman says stern of stranded ship started moving last night before refloating operation stopped
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, U.S. watches energy market impact
2Chinese apps join celebs in backlash against Western fashion brands over Xinjiang
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Stellantis, Nissan, Nio cut more production due to chip shortage
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : social media team bares its teeth in Washington
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ