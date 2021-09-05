Log in
Ministry of National Defense of Socialist Repu : Vietnam, Russia enhance bilateral defence cooperation

09/05/2021 | 02:22am EDT
(Bqp.vn) - Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang received Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexey Yurievich Krivoruchko on September 4 in Hanoi while he was attending the closing ceremony of the 'Sniper Frontier' and 'Emergency Area' competitions in the framework of the International Army Games 2021 in Vietnam.

At the reception.

Speaking at the reception, General Phan Van Giang affirmed that Vietnam always attaches much importance to enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia and considers it to be one of Vietnam's foreign policy priorities. He said that over the past time, leaders of the two countries have paid attention to fostering defence cooperation, thus creating conditions to deepen the bilateral cooperation in various fields. Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the two defence ministries have actively supported each other in pandemic prevention and control.

General Phan Van Giang also took the occasion to thank Russia for assisting Vietnam in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. He spoke highly of the outcomes of bilateral defence cooperation over the past time, especially in high-level delegation exchange, training, military-technical cooperation, unit-level cooperation, and cooperation at regional institutions and forums as well. General Phan Van Giang reaffirmed that Vietnam will support Russia's hosting of the International Army Games and actively participate in the event to strengthen friendship and defence cooperation among participating countries.

The two defence leaders visiting the weaponry and military equipment exhibition area in the framework of the International Army Games 2021 in Vietnam.

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexey Yurievich Krivoruchko congratulated the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence on successfully hosting the 'Sniper Frontier' and 'Emergency Area' competitions and expressed his wish for Vietnam's further support for the International Army Games next year.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 05 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2021 06:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
