Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of Rep : Draft notification issued which proposes to allow modification by way of retro fitment of CNG and LPG kit and replacement of diesel engines with CNG/LPG engines in case of Bharat Stage( BS-VI) vehicles less than 3.5 tonn...

Draft notification issued which proposes to allow modification by way of retro fitment of CNG and LPG kit and replacement of diesel engines with CNG/LPG engines in case of Bharat Stage( BS-VI) vehicles less than 3.5 tonnes



29 JAN 2022

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, vide draft notification dated 27th January, 2022, has proposed to allow modification ,by way of retro fitment of CNG and LPG kit, and replacement of diesel engines with CNG/LPG engines, in case of Bharat Stage( BS-VI) vehicles ,less than 3.5 tonnes . As of now, retro fitment of CNG and LPG kit is permissible in motor vehicles under the BS-IV emission norms.

This notification lays down the type approval requirements for retro fitment. CNG is an environment friendly fuel and will reduce the emission levels of Carbon monoxide, Hydrocarbon, particulate matter and smoke ,as compared to petrol and diesel engines.

This has been formulated in consultation with stakeholders. Comments and suggestions have been invited from the concerned stakeholders within a period of thirty days.

