Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of Rep : Draft notification issued which proposes to allow modification by way of retro fitment of CNG and LPG kit and replacement of diesel engines with CNG/LPG engines in case of Bharat Stage( BS-VI) vehicles less than 3.5 tonn...

01/29/2022 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways
Draft notification issued which proposes to allow modification by way of retro fitment of CNG and LPG kit and replacement of diesel engines with CNG/LPG engines in case of Bharat Stage( BS-VI) vehicles less than 3.5 tonnes
Posted On: 29 JAN 2022 4:22PM by PIB Delhi

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, vide draft notification dated 27th January, 2022, has proposed to allow modification ,by way of retro fitment of CNG and LPG kit, and replacement of diesel engines with CNG/LPG engines, in case of Bharat Stage( BS-VI) vehicles ,less than 3.5 tonnes . As of now, retro fitment of CNG and LPG kit is permissible in motor vehicles under the BS-IV emission norms.

This notification lays down the type approval requirements for retro fitment. CNG is an environment friendly fuel and will reduce the emission levels of Carbon monoxide, Hydrocarbon, particulate matter and smoke ,as compared to petrol and diesel engines.

This has been formulated in consultation with stakeholders. Comments and suggestions have been invited from the concerned stakeholders within a period of thirty days.

Click here to see Retrofitmennt in BS VI

****

MJPS



(Release ID: 1793501)Visitor Counter : 8


Disclaimer

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of the Republic of India published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 11:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:01aMINISTRY OF ROAD TRANSPORT AND HIGHWAYS OF REP : Draft notification issued which proposes to allow modification by way of retro fitment of CNG and LPG kit and replacement of diesel engines with CNG/LPG engines in case of Bharat Stage( BS-VI) vehicles less than 3.5 tonn...
PU
05:51aItalian parties in disarray as presidential vote limps on
RE
05:29aItaly rejects extradition of Venezuela's ex-oil minister, says lawyer
RE
05:14aAustria to begin easing coronavirus restrictions on Feb. 5
RE
05:14aAustrian chancellor says country to begin easing covid-19 measur…
RE
04:59aFrance won't stay in Mali if price is too high -defence minister
RE
04:52aNew Zealand PM Ardern is self isolating after exposure to COVID positive case
RE
04:35aPoland's Duda recommends Glapinski for second term as central bank governor -PAP
RE
04:30aItalian parties in disarray as presidential vote limps on
RE
04:25aCambodia to host summit of ASEAN foreign ministers from Feb 16
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. earnings lift global equities amid inflation, geopolitical ..
2Hewlett-Packard wins fraud case against UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch
3Goldman Sachs lifts CEO Solomon's pay to $35 million
4U.S. airlines cancel almost 5,000 flights ahead of Nor'easter
5Analysis-Biden gets climate win with court loss on Gulf of Mexico oil l..

HOT NEWS