Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : Iconic Week Celebrations at RINL

12/18/2021 | 09:00am EST
Ministry of Steel
Iconic Week Celebrations at RINL
Posted On: 18 DEC 2021 7:14PM by PIB Delhi
In Commemorationof 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', "Iconic Week Celebrations" are being observed atRashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd,(RINL-VSP) from 13th to 19th December 2021 commemorating India's victory in the war of 1971.

In this connection, a 'Walk' was organised this morning at Ukkunagaram. Around five hundred persons participated involving NCC cadets (boys & girls) from various schools in Ukkunagaram Township, Home Guards, Employees and youth from surrounding areas. The event was flagged off by Shri Abhijit Chakrabarthi, CGM (Works) I/c.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Abhijit Chakrabarthi recollected India's victory in the War of 1971 and advised the youth to work hard to help the country progress. He complimented the Sports Department for conducting sports events regularly in various sports disciplines and also for providing effective coaching in different sports & games.

*******

M.V./S.K.



(Release ID: 1783075)Visitor Counter : 20


Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 13:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
