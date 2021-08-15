Log in
Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : NMDC, Ministry of Steel Celebrates 75th Independence Day

08/15/2021 | 10:22am EDT
Ministry of Steel
NMDC, Ministry of Steel Celebrates 75th Independence Day
Posted On: 15 AUG 2021 7:40PM by PIB Delhi

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) the country's largest Iron ore producing Navratna mining company under Ministry of Steel celebrated the 75th Indian Independence Day at the company's headquarters in Hyderabad and all its project sites with great fervour. Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC along with Shri A Shankariah, Senior most employee at Head Office unfurled the tricolour at the NMDC Corporate Office at Hyderabad .The celebration was held maintaining the guidelines of social distancing of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

On this occasion Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, 'To celebrate India@75, the Government of India has initiated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav - a 75 week countdown in memory of our freedom struggle. I take great pride in inviting all of you to participate in this movement that celebrates the rich history and heritage of our nation.' He also mentioned the contribution of PSUs in nation building and their resilience in the face of adversity as a testimony to their strength and service as the backbone of our nation.

*******

SS/SK



(Release ID: 1746146)Visitor Counter : 7


Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 15 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2021 14:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS