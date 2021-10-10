Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : NMDC Wins two Prestigious Environment Awards

10/10/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Steel
NMDC Wins two Prestigious Environment Awards
Posted On: 10 OCT 2021 11:47AM by PIB Delhi

National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.(NMDC),Country's largest iron ore producer, a CPSE under Ministry of Steel has bagged Gold Award in Environmental Sustainability category and Kumaraswamy Iron Ore Mine bagged Platinum Award in Environment Management category. The function was organised by Sustainable Development Foundation (a unit of EK KAAM DESH KE NAAM) and the awards were presented in the 10th conference held at Dehradun. The Governor of Uttarkhand, Lt. General Shri Gurmit Singh was the Chief Guest of the inaugural function.

NMDC is selected for the awards based on its contribution towards implementation of Sustainable Development Goals and Environment Management initiatives at its production projects. On behalf of NMDC, the awards were received by Shri M Jayapal Reddy, CGM RP and Shri Sanjeev Sahi, CGM, Donimalai Complex from Chief Guest of the valedictory function Dr Harak Singh Rawat, Minister of Forest, Power, Labour, Environment, Government of Uttarakhand, Shri Reddy also presented a paper on "Environmental Management during COVID-19" which is well appreciated by delegates and organizers.

MV/SKS



(Release ID: 1762630)Visitor Counter : 49


Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 10 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2021 08:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aPresident of Pakistan launches Roshan Apna Ghar in UAE (09-10-2021)
PU
05:02aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : launches dedicated landing webpage on promoting housing and construction finance (08-10-2021)
PU
05:01aIndia's Reliance buys REC Solar for $771 million - statement
RE
04:52aIncome Tax Department conducts searches in Kanchipuram, Chennai and Vellore
PU
04:52aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : NMDC Wins two Prestigious Environment Awards
PU
04:01aJapan PM Kishida says has no plan to alter capital-gains, dividend taxes
RE
03:50aEgyptian consumer price inflation rises to 6.6% in Sept -CAPMAS
RE
01:52aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Tax data reveals robust consumption during holiday
PU
01:51aNo let up in China's aim to curb tech monopolies, says cbank governor
RE
01:42aChad Skills Development for Youth Employability Project - P164297
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says
2India's Reliance buys REC Solar for $771 million - statement
3El Salvador to use bitcoin gains to fund veterinary hospital, president..
4Facebook : Australia mulls measures making social media giants responsi..
5Barrick Gold : Commissions Africa's First PhotonAssay Laboratory

HOT NEWS