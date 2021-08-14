Log in
Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : National Mineral Development Corporation ( NMDC) Records Best Ever Q1 Performance since inception

08/14/2021 | 01:42am EDT
Ministry of Steel
National Mineral Development Corporation ( NMDC) Records Best Ever Q1 Performance since inception
Posted On: 14 AUG 2021 10:35AM by PIB Delhi

National Mineral Development Corporation ( NMDC) , a public enterprise under Ministry of Steel produced 8.91 million tonnes of iron and sold.

Q1(FY21)

Q1(FY22)

Up by %

Production (Million Tonnes)

6.61

8.91

35%

Sales (Million Tonnes)

6.28

9.45

51%

Turnover (Rs. in Crore)

1938

6512

236%

Profit Before Tax (Rs. in Crore)

759

4263

462%

Profit After Tax (Rs. in Crore)

533

3193

499%

9.45 million tonnes during Q1 FY22, achieving a growth of 35% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year and 51% in sales over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

This excellent performance, achieved on the back of robust domestic demand and peaking of international iron ore prices, makes this the best Q1 for NMDC since the company's inception.

At Rs 4,263 crore, Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the quarter registered a 462% growth against the Rs 759 crore achieved during Q1 of FY2021. Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 3,193 crore, saw a 499 % increase against the Rs 533 crore achieved during Q1 of 2021. Turnover during this quarter grew 236% from Rs. 1,938 crore in Q1 2021 to Rs.6,512 crore in Q1 FY 2022.

Commenting on this performance, Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said that the Government's determination to continue spending on infrastructure projects while we return to normalcy is extremely encouraging for NMDC.

******

SS/SK



(Release ID: 1745682)Visitor Counter : 28


Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 14 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2021 05:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
