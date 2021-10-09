Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Steel of Republic of India : Various Delegations meet Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh in Jammu

10/09/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Steel
Various Delegations meet Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh in Jammu
Posted On: 09 OCT 2021 12:55PM by PIB Delhi

Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh met with various delegations on the second day of his Jammu visit yesterday. In a meeting with a delegation of Municipal Corporators of Jammu Municipal Corporation, led by Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, the Minister was apprised of various demands of the city and adjoining areas. The delegation presented demands including those related to setting up of mother industry for developmental of other industries in the UT, employment generation, labour issues, reduction in GST, land acquisition and compensation among others.

The Chamber of Industries & Commerce demanded setting up of scrappage industries, units of PSUs among Micro Small & Medium Industries, MSMEs and reduction in GST or the UT. Delegation of Association of hotels and restaurants demanded stimulus package for the industry, relaxation in registration rules and owner tariffs.

Others who met with the Minister include delegations of Association of Industries Samba and Kathua and Udhampur, Association of small and tiny industries, Association of small-scale industries Birpur, Bari Brahmana Industries Association, Laghu Udyog Association and Assocham Jammu & Kashmir.

****

MV/SK



(Release ID: 1762397)Visitor Counter : 33


Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 09 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 08:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05aNew Delhi chief minister warns of power crisis as coal stocks decline
RE
06:14aUnicredit - without any admission of liability, parties have reached an agreement to terminate remaining swap transaction early
RE
06:14aUnicredit-co, regione siciliana agreed to resolve dispute relating to swap transactions entered into in 2005 & 2006 in order to hedge one of regione siciliana's long term debt obligations
RE
06:00aEgypt has five months' wheat in strategic reserves -MENA News
RE
05:53aPhilippine Nobel winner Ressa calls Facebook "biased against facts"
RE
05:36aExplainer-Why is Invesco entangled in a legal dispute with Indian TV giant Zee
RE
04:59aEquatorial Guinea LNG exports disrupted by incident at Alba facility
RE
04:55aSeven die in gas explosion at Zimbabwe gold mine, police say
RE
04:52aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Various Delegations meet Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh in Jammu
PU
04:40aAppetite for Angolan weakens, SNH tender awarded
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PagSeguro Digital : Announces Senior Management Changes
2Global tax deal seeks to end havens, criticized for 'no teeth'
3TSMC and Sony considering joint chip factory, Japan gov't to help -Nikk..
4China presses U.S. to cancel tariffs in test of bilateral engagement
5Facebook apologizes for second outage in a week, services back up

HOT NEWS