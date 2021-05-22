Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Trade Industry and Energy of Repu : Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Organizes Korea-US Business Roundtable During President Moon Jae-in's US Visit

05/22/2021 | 07:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
During President Moon Jae-in's visit to the United States (May 20-23), Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Moon Sung-wook took steps to reinforce economic cooperation between the two countries, including the Korea-US Business Roundtable attended by President Moon Jae-in and United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

➊ Minister Moon and Secretary Raimondo co-organized the Korea-US Business Roundtable attended by representatives of leading semiconductor, battery, automobile and vaccine companies.

➋ After the Roundtable, Minister Moon met Secretary Raimondo for a separate talk.

➌ After the Roundtable, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) and the United States Department of Commerce (DoC) agreed to establish specific cooperative measures for human resource development and exchange, joint research and development (R&D) projects, and standards to secure supply chains for key industries.

To find out more:

Disclaimer

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea published this content on 22 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 11:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL  : Xi Jinping Exchanges Messages of Congratulations with Pakistani President Arif Alvi on the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of China-Pakistan Diplomatic RelationsLi Keqiang Exchanges Messages of Congratulations with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
PU
08:13aConsortium led by Safaricom wins Ethiopian operating licence
RE
07:57aAnimal rights group blockades McDonald's UK distribution centres
RE
07:11aMINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU  : Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Organizes Korea-US Business Roundtable During President Moon Jae-in's US Visit
PU
06:23aFed officials, new data, start lowering expectations for U.S. jobs in May
RE
06:20aCampaign group Animal Rebellion blockades McDonald's centres in UK
RE
06:20aCampaign group animal rebellion says its activists are blockading mcdonalds uk distribution centres
RE
06:19aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : Chinese central government alots 1.63t yuan to Tibet in last 70 years
PU
05:38aMalaysia reports 6,320 new coronavirus cases
RE
05:26aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES  : Holds Consultation and Orientation Workshop for the Reconstitution of the Council of the Wise
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed officials, new data, start lowering expectations for U.S. jobs in May
2TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Retail investors learn to love the crypto rollercoaster
3Veteran stock picker to join 'Son-chan' on SoftBank board
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : On the United Nation's international biodiversity day, Volkswagen is launching a ..
5PIRELLI & C. S.P.A. : PIRELLI: TWO SLATES PRESENTED FOR RENEWAL OF BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS WITHIN THE TERM..

HOT NEWS