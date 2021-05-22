Ministry of Trade Industry and Energy of Repu : Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Organizes Korea-US Business Roundtable During President Moon Jae-in's US Visit

During President Moon Jae-in's visit to the United States (May 20-23), Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Moon Sung-wook took steps to reinforce economic cooperation between the two countries, including the Korea-US Business Roundtable attended by President Moon Jae-in and United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

➊ Minister Moon and Secretary Raimondo co-organized the Korea-US Business Roundtable attended by representatives of leading semiconductor, battery, automobile and vaccine companies.

➋ After the Roundtable, Minister Moon met Secretary Raimondo for a separate talk.

➌ After the Roundtable, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) and the United States Department of Commerce (DoC) agreed to establish specific cooperative measures for human resource development and exchange, joint research and development (R&D) projects, and standards to secure supply chains for key industries.

