Minneapolis-based design brand Hennepin Made available only at Lumens.com & YLighting.com

Walnut Creek, CA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YDesign Group, the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting, has announced an exclusive online partnership with made-in-the-USA lighting brand Hennepin Made, bringing its handblown glass lighting exclusively to Lumens.com and YLighting.com.

Founded in 2011 by Jackson Schwartz and Joe Limpert, Hennepin Made is an independent studio specializing in handmade lighting pieces. Driven by the idea that “handmade products have an essential place in our culture and everyday life,” the company focuses on sustainable, locally sourced materials and artisan craftsmanship while innovating through modern design. Hennepin Made is a proudly American-made brand, with each piece created by hand in their Minneapolis studio on Hennepin Avenue.

“Our Merchants discovered Hennepin Made in 2013 and developed a strong partnership with Jackson and Joe. We are so excited to officially call them an exclusive brand,” said Patricia Kittredge, VP of Merchandising at YDesign Group. “We love partnering with American brands like Hennepin Made who are deeply connected to their Midwestern roots, with their blown glass and spun aluminum artistry and who create quality, well-designed products that delight our customers.”

"As an American manufacturer, we take as much pride in our makers’ dedication to their craft as we do in the lighting designs they produce,” said Joe Limpert, Co-founder and Studio Director at Hennepin Made. “Of those designs, the Halo series is amongst the most technically challenging pendants we produce here in our Minneapolis studio. Made completely freehand, without the use of molds, the Halo series takes a level of skill and focus that can only be achieved through years of hands-on experience working with molten glass. We uphold the highest standards and consistency from pendant to pendant, but celebrate the unique qualities of the handmade process found in each one of these functional pieces of art."

Noteworthy products from Hennepin Made include:

Parallel Sphere Pendant: Part of the brand’s popular Parallel Series, this piece features handblown artisanal glass with a spun aluminum top forming a gently rounded shape. Available on Lumens.com and YLighting.com.

Parallel Canister Pendant: Shaped after its name, the Canister Pendant features a stylistic yet simple blown glass silhouette below a spun aluminum top. Available on Lumens.com and YLighting.com.

Halo Dome Pendant: With a serene, egg-shaped glass shade, the Halo Dome Pendant displays a spun metal socket base and refracts light through a single band at the center of its silhouette. Available at Lumens.com and YLighting.com.

About YDesign Group

YDesign Group is the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting, offering a curated selection of lighting, fans, furniture and décor from over 300 brands through www.lumens.com and www.ylighting.com, including many exclusive products. YDesign Group inspires our customers to confidently fulfill their interior design vision by providing an unmatched assortment, comprehensive product information and educational content, in addition to price-matching, fast shipping, easy returns and American Lighting Association-certified sales and service teams. Based in California, YDesign Group serves consumers, trade professionals and commercial customers in the U.S. and Canada.

About Hennepin Made

Humanity is in our DNA. Every glass light is made by hand in our studio in Minneapolis. Our time-honored methods allow us to fine-tune every aspect of production. But the human touch does more than make beautiful pieces. It's what shapes our operations, culture and our commitment to sustainability across the entire supply chain.

