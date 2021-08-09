Minnesota Rubber and Plastics : Announces Plans for New Innovation Center

New Innovation Center to offer customers a unique engineer-to-engineer collaboration experience designed to improve product performance and enhance speed-to-market

Quadion LLC, d.b.a. Minnesota Rubber and Plastics, a leading provider of highly engineered elastomer and thermoplastic solutions for the medical device market, announced it is building a state-of-the-art innovation center adjacent to the company’s corporate headquarters in Plymouth, Minn. The new 9,000 sq. ft. innovation center will provide customers with direct access to some of the industry’s foremost materials scientists and engineers in an immersive design-prototype-build-test process. Whether customers engage in-person or online, the result will be the same: a game-changing engineer-to-engineer collaboration experience that helps to bring healthcare innovations to life faster.

“We’re excited to show the industry how bringing these processes under one roof will remove weeks from the component development process, resulting in unrivaled production-ready prototyping speed,” said Jay Ward, CEO of Minnesota Rubber and Plastics. “There are two foundational objectives driving our investment in the Innovation Center. First, we want to leverage our unique materials science expertise and design capabilities to engage with customers earlier in their design process. Secondly, we want to transform our business model. Our customers have told us that they desperately need their partners to help them get their new products to market faster. The best way we can do this is to bring our entire production-ready prototyping process —materials science, design, tooling, and precision molding — under one roof.”

Architectural plans have been approved and construction is expected to be completed in Spring of 2022.

Minnesota Rubber & Plastics offers highly engineered elastomer and thermoplastic solutions for medical device original equipment manufacturers globally. The company has built a strong reputation over the course of its 76-year history for designing, developing, manufacturing and assembling products for harsh environments, tight tolerances and technically demanding applications, including multi-material solutions and custom material formulations.

Minnesota Rubber and Plastics (MRP) is a leader in material compound development and the manufacturing of custom elastomeric and thermoplastic components. For 76 years, the company has built a reputation for consultative design services and successful production of “the tough parts.” With facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, MRP collaborates with customers to solve difficult sealing and component challenges across multiple markets. Capabilities include materials science and formulation, new product prototyping, operational excellence and supply chain consolidation. The company’s new Innovation Center provides its customers with direct access to materials science expertise and a fully integrated design-build-prototype-test process that enhances innovation and greatly accelerates product development. The company places emphasis on research and development and empowers its technicians to design, formulate, develop, and test a wide range of highly engineered materials and parts. For more information, please visit www.mnrubber.com.

