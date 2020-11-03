Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mintegral : Passes kidSAFE+ COPPA Seal Annual Audit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 01:49pm EST

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile advertising platform Mintegral, announced that its mobile ad platform (with COPPA settings), supported by the Mintegral SDK and other programmatic products or technologies, has passed the kidSAFE Seal Program's annual COPPA audit and its certification continues to remain intact and in good standing. Mintegral has held this certification since 2019.

What is the kidSAFE+ COPPA-Certified Seal?

In the age of smartphones and tablets, it has become harder for parents to monitor and safeguard their children's online activity, especially behind closed doors. The kidSAFE Seal Program, as an FTC-approved COPPA certification program, has been designed exclusively for child-friendly websites and technologies, including kid-targeted game sites, educational services, virtual worlds, social networks, mobile apps, tablet devices, and other similar interactive services and technologies.

COPPA requires operators of websites or online services that have actual knowledge that they are collecting personal information directly from users of another website or online service directed to children under the age of 13, to collect and process children's personal data with parental consent, or otherwise to process the children's personal data only in certain circumstances permitted by COPPA (e.g. for purposes of supporting internal operations, which allows contextual advertising). Only products or services which meet these rules can be awarded COPPA certification by an FTC-approved Safe Harbor program such as the kidSAFE Seal Program.

Mintegral's kidSAFE+ COPPA-Certified Seal underlines its strong data privacy policies

Mintegral develops a series of programmatic products and services, including the Mintegral SDK, Ad Exchange, DSP, DMP and the Mindworks Creative Studio, all of which are compliant with all relevant data privacy policies including GDPR, CCPA and COPPA.

Mintegral's COPPA solution is designed so that any persistent identifiers collected about end-users of apps that are flagged as "child-directed" will be processed according to the requirements of COPPA and not used to serve behaviorally targeted ads or track users for such purposes. In addition, Mintegral will not knowingly collect any other personal information under COPPA (such as the precise geo-location of users' devices) from end-users of apps that we know to be directed to children under the age of thirteen (13). This is especially true for the Mintegral SDK, the company's core product, which is integrated with thousands of mobile publishers, as data privacy has always been at the forefront of the product's development roadmap.

The kidSAFE+ COPPA-Certified Seal being renewed is a testament to the "Mintegral mobile ad platform (with COPPA setting)" being compliant with COPPA, and it also shows the company's strong focus on protecting the data privacy of its partners and their users. Advertisers, game publishers, and brands can work with Mintegral on their mobile advertising and UA campaigns safely in the knowledge that the services provided by Mintegral's COPPA-enabled mobile ad solution are compliant with COPPA.

"It's more important than ever that children are kept safe online, and here at Mintegral we are committed to helping ensure this happens," said Erick Fang, Mintegral CEO. "Getting the kidSAFE+ COPPA certification for the second year in a row is a testament to how we are creating a new generation of mobile advertising experiences that prioritize the privacy and safety of consumers of all ages, including children."

About Mintegral

Mintegral is a leading global mobile advertising platform. Driven by AI technology, Mintegral develops full-stack programmatic products and provides user acquisition, monetization and creative solutions for mobile publishers worldwide.

Mintegral is dedicated to bridging the gap between East and West and simplifying the challenges of cross-regional mobile marketing, helping mobile app publishers achieve business growth at a global scale.

Founded in 2015, Mintegral is headquartered in Beijing, with 10+ offices across Asia, North America and Europe. Find out more at www.mintegral.com.

About kidSAFE

The kidSAFE Seal Program is a popular, independent safety certification service and seal-of-approval program designed exclusively for children-friendly websites, mobile apps, connected technologies, and service providers. Many well-known brands from around the world are members of the kidSAFE Seal Program. The kidSAFE Seal Program received COPPA Safe Harbor approval from the Federal Trade Commission in 2014. To learn more, visit www.kidsafeseal.com.

Contact: mkt@mintegral.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mintegral-passes-kidsafe-coppa-seal-annual-audit-301165930.html

SOURCE Mintegral

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:53pOPEC and Russia study deeper oil cuts - two sources
RE
01:50pVELOCITY FINANCIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01:50pINDRA SISTEMAS S A : Liquidity Program Contract Regular Information August-October (03/11/2020)
PU
01:50pKAHOOT : PBS NewsHour EXTRA launches 4 educational kahoots for Election 2020
PU
01:50pNEWS : Morningstar Awards 2020 Interview with Jerome Clark
PU
01:50pKAHOOT : Zapp is a featured Zoom app expected to launch this year
PU
01:50pdynaCERT Inc., Carbon Emission Reduction Technology, CEO Clip Video
NE
01:50pSTRÖER SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:49pPREMIER PRODUCTS : PRODUCT GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:49pMINTEGRAL : Passes kidSAFE+ COPPA Seal Annual Audit
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group