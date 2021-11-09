Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 9 November 2021

SAPPHIRE CORPORATION LIMITED

盛世企业有限公司

Company Registration No. 198502465W

(Incorporated in Singapore)

MINUTES OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Date : Tuesday, 09 November 2021 Time : 10.00 a.m. Place : Electronic means Present : As set out in the attendance records maintained by the Company Chairman : Mr Cheung Wai Suen

The Chairman welcomed the shareholders to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (the "Meeting") in relation to the proposed change of auditors from KPMG LLP to Foo Kon Tan LLP ("Change of Auditors").

CONDUCT OF THE MEETING

The Chairman stated that due to the current COVID-19 advisories issued by the relevant authorities in Singapore and the related safe distancing measures in Singapore, the EGM will be held and convened by way of electronic means. Shareholders are able to observe and listen to the proceedings through a live audiovisual webcast or live audio-only stream. Shareholders who are accessing the EGM electronically will be treated as present and will be named in the attendance list.

The Chairman invited Mr. Oh Eng Bin ("Mr Oh"), the Non-Executive Lead Independent Director of the Company, to conduct the meeting on his behalf.

QUORUM

Mr Oh stated that the Chairman has confirmed that a quorum was present and commenced with the Meeting.

NOTICE

Mr. Oh Eng Bin informed that the Circular to Shareholders dated 25 October 2021 together with the Notice of Meeting had been circulated to the shareholders via the Company's website and SGXNET.

Mr. Oh Eng Bin proposed that the Notice convening the Meeting be taken as read.

VOTING

It was noted that in accordance with Regulation 58(A) of the Company's Constitution, the resolution put to vote at the Meeting shall be decided on a poll.