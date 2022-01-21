Minutes of 17 December 2021

THIS DOCUMENT IS THE PROPERTY OF THE GOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA Copy No. MINUTES OF EXECUTIVE COUNCIL DECISION AGREED BY ROUND ROBIN The following was approved by Round Robin on Friday 17th December 2021: - EX MIN 21/429 EX MEM 21/275 PROPOSED SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET NO. 2 FOR 2021 Executive Council requested the Ministry of Finance to prepare a Supplementary Budget to reflect the changes needed because of various demands on the recurrent budget. Therefore, the purpose of the Supplementary Budget is to facilitate expenditure adjustments, within the approved expenditure ceiling, to reflect additional expenditure needs related to Personal Emoluments. Hence, resources across government are to be reprioritised against current needs. Table 1 below includes the 2021 Approved Budget, and the Proposed Supplementary Budget No.2 (PSB). The PSB is based on the reprioritizing exercise that took place across government departments. The process required Ministries and Departments to use their ten months actuals together with their projections for the latter two months of the year. The results of this exercise indicated the projected under/overspends for the departments budgets and this was used to help determine the PSB. The effects on the various Ministries are as follows: Table 1

2 GOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA 2021 ESTIMATES OF RECURRENT EXPENDITURE AND CAPITAL SUMMARY OF APPROPRIATIONS SCHEDULE A B C D E F G G PROGRAM MINISTRY 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 APPROVED REVISED SUPPLEMENTARY Expected End of Year SUPPLEMENTARY SUPPLEMENTARY SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET BUDGET BUDGET Shortfall/Savings Projection BUDGET BUDGET w/ Arrears BUDGET (Adjusted) (Post Supp. #1 ) N0. 1 Difference NO. 2 NO. 2 NO. 2 (B-E) PART 1 - RECURRENT EXPENDITURE $ $ $ $ $ $ 001R HE THE GOVERNOR 28,810,840 28,915,738 28,633,338 475,088 28,440,650 28,915,738 30,242,545 29,942,545 350R MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS, LABOUR, IMMIGRATION, INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING 8,963,220 8,516,772 8,316,772 322,775 8,193,997 8,516,772 8,762,899 8,662,899 450R MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND HEALTH 108,092,690 109,709,929 105,922,373 10,999,436 98,710,493 109,709,929 105,535,362 104,793,588 550R MINISTRY OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT 51,615,945 46,673,706 46,675,211 398,496 46,275,210 46,673,706 47,609,334 47,309,334 650R MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE, COMMUNICATIONS UTILITIES, HOUSING AND NATURAL RESOURCES 20,518,395 21,527,732 21,527,732 (0) 21,527,732 21,527,732 23,027,814 23,027,814 750R MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT 8,710,117 10,197,466 10,195,961 1,505 10,195,961 10,197,466 10,363,389 10,363,389 TOTAL RECURRENT EXPENDITURE 226,711,207 225,541,343 221,271,387 12,197,300 213,344,043 225,541,343 225,541,343 224,099,569 Notes: HE, The Governor: Savings mainly in Training $475,088. Overall shortfall in Depts. PE and Goods & Services. Ministry of Home Affairs: Savings in Consultancy and Rental of Assets $322,775 Ministry of Finance: Savings mainly in Claims Against Gov't and Restricted Expenditure $10,999,436 Ministry of Social Development: Savings in mainly Public Assistance, however, in PE there is a shortfall due to under expenditure reported in Education Supplementary #1 $398,496 Ministry of Infrastructure: Net effect of savings and shortfall Ministry of Economic Development: Net effect resulting in a minute savings of $1,505 To facilitate the additional expenditure in the Capital Budget as follows: HE, The Governor: Savings reduced by $300,000. Ministry of Home Affairs: Savings reduced by $100,000 Ministry of Finance: Savings reduced by $741,774 Ministry of Social Development: Savings reduced by $300,000 HE, The Governor The overall savings of $475,088 in this portfolio is mainly due to reduced spending in the training account. Ministry of Home Affairs The overall savings of $322.775 in this portfolio is as a result of both shortfalls and savings in this ministry's and departments budgets. Ministry of Finance and Health The projected underspend of $10,999,436 in this portfolio is primarily due to savings in the Restricted Expenditure account, also savings in Treasury Department Claims Against Government account. Ministry of Social Development The overall shortfall of $398,496 is mainly as a result of an unreported expenditure in Supplementary #1 for the Education Department Personal Emoluments account.

3 Ministry of Infrastructure There is a net effect resulting in zero, this is due mainly to expenditure relating to Maintenance services and Roads and savings under Departments. Ministry of Economic Development The projected under expenditure of $1,505 is due primarily to savings in personal emoluments and maintenance services. The details of each ministry's end of year projections can be seen in Appendix 1. SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET - CAPITAL BUDGET 2021 The approved Capital Budget for 2021 is EC$2,872,000. As at the end of November 2021, capital expenditure totaled EC$2,424,729, approximately 85% of the total approved budget. The capital budget supplementary highlights two changes: It reflects the actual expenditure on construction of the Anguilla Community College as financed by the Caribbean Development Bank. This is to allow consistency with the treatment of such in previous years' expenditure. The reallocation of the unspent balances from various project accounts to miscellaneous projects to facilitate the completion of year-end projects and fulfil counterpart commitments. Also to note that the funds approved under the previous capital supplementary to purchase baggage scanners for the ports were used to fund the retrofit of the Clayton J Lloyd International Airport. The UK Government purchased the scanners and the retrofit was necessary to accommodate the increased airlift from American Airlines.

4 2021 CAPITAL BUDGET SUPPLEMENTARY BREAKDOWN 2021 REVISED 2021 REVISED FINAL REVISION Account 2021 ORIGINAL BUDGET BUDGET TO MINISTRY/ PROJECTS BUDGET ESTIMATE - ESTIMATE - SUPPLEMENTARY Number ESTIMATE Supplementary 1 Supplementary 2 2 10 100 PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS, LABOUR, IMMIGRATION, 35 350 INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING, LANDS AND PHYSICAL PLANNING 09131 Land Information System 317,000 317,000 317,000 317,000 05191 Land Acquisition 690,000 690,000 132,000 132,000 SUB-TOTAL 1,007,000 1,007,000 449,000 449,000 45 450 MINISTRY OF FINANCE & HEALTH 03166 Health Services Development 26,000 26,000 26,000 26000 SUB-TOTAL 26,000 26,000 26,000 26,000 55 550 MINISTRY OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT & EDUCATION 01108 Minor Education Development Projects 280,000 280,000 280,000 280,000 11159 Anguilla Community College 2,952,770 - 723,442 07109 Sports Development 20,000 20,000 20,000 16,503 SUB-TOTAL 300,000 3,252,770 300,000 1,019,945 65 650 MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE, COMMUNICATIONS, UTILITIES, HOUSING & TOURISM 01127 Road Development 18,000 203,000 203,000 203,000 11162 Disaster Mitigation and Recovery 60,000 60,000 60,000 54,163 08120 Tourism Sector Development 65,000 65,000 65,000 - 11163 Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency 35,000 35,000 35,000 29,000 02154 Renovation of Government Assets 200,000 625,800 625,800 690,800 01123 Replacement of Government Vehicles 745,000 875,000 875,000 725,344 SUB-TOTAL 1,123,000 1,863,800 1,863,800 1,702,307 MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, INVESTMENT, 75 750 COMMERCE, IT & NATURAL RESOURCES 01112 Furniture and Equipment 85,000 770,400 770,400 233,830 01119 Miscellaneous Projects 200,000 114,410 114,410 968,410 Anguilla National Trust Building acquisition - UKG funded 537,640 537,640 537,640 08127 Information System Development 30,000 83,600 83,600 54,060 06195 IT Equipment 41,000 41,000 41,000 IT Infrastructure - UKG funded 297,144 297,144 297,145 04174 IT Infrastructure 60,000 318,056 318,056 195,300 SUB-TOTAL 416,000 2,162,250 2,162,250 2,286,385 TOTAL 2,872,000 8,311,820 4,801,050 5,483,637