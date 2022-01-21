|
Minutes of 17 December 2021
MINUTES OF EXECUTIVE COUNCIL DECISION AGREED BY ROUND ROBIN
The following was approved by Round Robin on Friday 17th December 2021: -
EX MIN 21/429 EX MEM 21/275 PROPOSED SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET NO. 2 FOR 2021
Executive Council requested the Ministry of Finance to prepare a Supplementary Budget to reflect the changes needed because of various demands on the recurrent budget.
Therefore, the purpose of the Supplementary Budget is to facilitate expenditure adjustments, within the approved expenditure ceiling, to reflect additional expenditure needs related to Personal Emoluments. Hence, resources across government are to be reprioritised against current needs.
Table 1 below includes the 2021 Approved Budget, and the Proposed Supplementary Budget No.2 (PSB). The PSB is based on the reprioritizing exercise that took place across government departments. The process required Ministries and Departments to use their ten months actuals together with their projections for the latter two months of the year. The results of this exercise indicated the projected under/overspends for the departments budgets and this was used to help determine the PSB. The effects on the various Ministries are as follows:
Table 1
GOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA
2021 ESTIMATES OF RECURRENT EXPENDITURE AND CAPITAL
SUMMARY OF APPROPRIATIONS
SCHEDULE
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
G
PROGRAM
MINISTRY
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
APPROVED
REVISED
SUPPLEMENTARY
Expected
End of Year
SUPPLEMENTARY SUPPLEMENTARY SUPPLEMENTARY
BUDGET
BUDGET
BUDGET
Shortfall/Savings
Projection
BUDGET
BUDGET w/ Arrears BUDGET (Adjusted)
(Post Supp. #1 )
N0. 1
Difference
NO. 2
NO. 2
NO. 2
PART 1 - RECURRENT EXPENDITURE
$
$
$
$
$
$
001R
HE THE GOVERNOR
28,810,840
28,915,738
28,633,338
475,088
28,440,650
28,915,738
30,242,545
29,942,545
350R
MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS, LABOUR, IMMIGRATION,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UTILITIES, HOUSING AND NATURAL RESOURCES
20,518,395
21,527,732
21,527,732
(0)
21,527,732
21,527,732
23,027,814
23,027,814
750R
MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
8,710,117
10,197,466
10,195,961
1,505
10,195,961
10,197,466
10,363,389
10,363,389
TOTAL RECURRENT EXPENDITURE
226,711,207
225,541,343
221,271,387
12,197,300
213,344,043
225,541,343
225,541,343
224,099,569
Notes:
HE, The Governor: Savings mainly in Training $475,088. Overall shortfall in Depts. PE and Goods & Services.
Ministry of Home Affairs: Savings in Consultancy and Rental of Assets $322,775
Ministry of Finance: Savings mainly in Claims Against Gov't and Restricted Expenditure $10,999,436
Ministry of Social Development: Savings in mainly Public Assistance, however, in PE there is a shortfall due to under expenditure reported in Education Supplementary #1 $398,496
Ministry of Infrastructure: Net effect of savings and shortfall
Ministry of Economic Development: Net effect resulting in a minute savings of $1,505
To facilitate the additional expenditure in the Capital Budget as follows:
HE, The Governor: Savings reduced by $300,000.
Ministry of Home Affairs: Savings reduced by $100,000
Ministry of Finance: Savings reduced by $741,774
Ministry of Social Development: Savings reduced by $300,000
HE, The Governor
The overall savings of $475,088 in this portfolio is mainly due to reduced spending in the training account.
Ministry of Home Affairs
The overall savings of $322.775 in this portfolio is as a result of both shortfalls and savings in this ministry's and departments budgets.
Ministry of Finance and Health
The projected underspend of $10,999,436 in this portfolio is primarily due to savings in the Restricted Expenditure account, also savings in Treasury Department Claims Against Government account.
Ministry of Social Development
The overall shortfall of $398,496 is mainly as a result of an unreported expenditure in Supplementary #1 for the Education Department Personal Emoluments account.
Ministry of Infrastructure
There is a net effect resulting in zero, this is due mainly to expenditure relating to Maintenance services and Roads and savings under Departments.
Ministry of Economic Development
The projected under expenditure of $1,505 is due primarily to savings in personal emoluments and maintenance services.
The details of each ministry's end of year projections can be seen in Appendix 1.
SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET - CAPITAL BUDGET 2021
The approved Capital Budget for 2021 is EC$2,872,000. As at the end of November 2021, capital expenditure totaled EC$2,424,729, approximately 85% of the total approved budget.
The capital budget supplementary highlights two changes:
It reflects the actual expenditure on construction of the Anguilla Community College as financed by the Caribbean Development Bank. This is to allow consistency with the treatment of such in previous years' expenditure.
-
The reallocation of the unspent balances from various project accounts to miscellaneous projects to facilitate the completion of year-end projects and fulfil counterpart commitments.
Also to note that the funds approved under the previous capital supplementary to purchase baggage scanners for the ports were used to fund the retrofit of the Clayton J Lloyd International Airport. The UK Government purchased the scanners and the retrofit was necessary to accommodate the increased airlift from American Airlines.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
