Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minutes of 17 December 2021

01/21/2022 | 08:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THIS DOCUMENT IS THE PROPERTY

OF THE GOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA

Copy No.

MINUTES OF EXECUTIVE COUNCIL DECISION AGREED BY ROUND ROBIN

The following was approved by Round Robin on Friday 17th December 2021: -

EX MIN 21/429 EX MEM 21/275 PROPOSED SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET NO. 2 FOR 2021

Executive Council requested the Ministry of Finance to prepare a Supplementary Budget to reflect the changes needed because of various demands on the recurrent budget.

Therefore, the purpose of the Supplementary Budget is to facilitate expenditure adjustments, within the approved expenditure ceiling, to reflect additional expenditure needs related to Personal Emoluments. Hence, resources across government are to be reprioritised against current needs.

Table 1 below includes the 2021 Approved Budget, and the Proposed Supplementary Budget No.2 (PSB). The PSB is based on the reprioritizing exercise that took place across government departments. The process required Ministries and Departments to use their ten months actuals together with their projections for the latter two months of the year. The results of this exercise indicated the projected under/overspends for the departments budgets and this was used to help determine the PSB. The effects on the various Ministries are as follows:

Table 1

2

GOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA

2021 ESTIMATES OF RECURRENT EXPENDITURE AND CAPITAL

SUMMARY OF APPROPRIATIONS

SCHEDULE

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

G

PROGRAM

MINISTRY

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

APPROVED

REVISED

SUPPLEMENTARY

Expected

End of Year

SUPPLEMENTARY SUPPLEMENTARY SUPPLEMENTARY

BUDGET

BUDGET

BUDGET

Shortfall/Savings

Projection

BUDGET

BUDGET w/ Arrears BUDGET (Adjusted)

(Post Supp. #1 )

N0. 1

Difference

NO. 2

NO. 2

NO. 2

(B-E)

PART 1 - RECURRENT EXPENDITURE

$

$

$

$

$

$

001R

HE THE GOVERNOR

28,810,840

28,915,738

28,633,338

475,088

28,440,650

28,915,738

30,242,545

29,942,545

350R

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS, LABOUR, IMMIGRATION,

INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING

8,963,220

8,516,772

8,316,772

322,775

8,193,997

8,516,772

8,762,899

8,662,899

450R

MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND HEALTH

108,092,690

109,709,929

105,922,373

10,999,436

98,710,493

109,709,929

105,535,362

104,793,588

550R

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

51,615,945

46,673,706

46,675,211

398,496

46,275,210

46,673,706

47,609,334

47,309,334

650R

MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE, COMMUNICATIONS

UTILITIES, HOUSING AND NATURAL RESOURCES

20,518,395

21,527,732

21,527,732

(0)

21,527,732

21,527,732

23,027,814

23,027,814

750R

MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

8,710,117

10,197,466

10,195,961

1,505

10,195,961

10,197,466

10,363,389

10,363,389

TOTAL RECURRENT EXPENDITURE

226,711,207

225,541,343

221,271,387

12,197,300

213,344,043

225,541,343

225,541,343

224,099,569

Notes:

HE, The Governor: Savings mainly in Training $475,088. Overall shortfall in Depts. PE and Goods & Services.

Ministry of Home Affairs: Savings in Consultancy and Rental of Assets $322,775

Ministry of Finance: Savings mainly in Claims Against Gov't and Restricted Expenditure $10,999,436

Ministry of Social Development: Savings in mainly Public Assistance, however, in PE there is a shortfall due to under expenditure reported in Education Supplementary #1 $398,496

Ministry of Infrastructure: Net effect of savings and shortfall

Ministry of Economic Development: Net effect resulting in a minute savings of $1,505

To facilitate the additional expenditure in the Capital Budget as follows:

HE, The Governor: Savings reduced by $300,000.

Ministry of Home Affairs: Savings reduced by $100,000

Ministry of Finance: Savings reduced by $741,774

Ministry of Social Development: Savings reduced by $300,000

HE, The Governor

The overall savings of $475,088 in this portfolio is mainly due to reduced spending in the training account.

Ministry of Home Affairs

The overall savings of $322.775 in this portfolio is as a result of both shortfalls and savings in this ministry's and departments budgets.

Ministry of Finance and Health

The projected underspend of $10,999,436 in this portfolio is primarily due to savings in the Restricted Expenditure account, also savings in Treasury Department Claims Against Government account.

Ministry of Social Development

The overall shortfall of $398,496 is mainly as a result of an unreported expenditure in Supplementary #1 for the Education Department Personal Emoluments account.

3

Ministry of Infrastructure

There is a net effect resulting in zero, this is due mainly to expenditure relating to Maintenance services and Roads and savings under Departments.

Ministry of Economic Development

The projected under expenditure of $1,505 is due primarily to savings in personal emoluments and maintenance services.

The details of each ministry's end of year projections can be seen in Appendix 1.

SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET - CAPITAL BUDGET 2021

The approved Capital Budget for 2021 is EC$2,872,000. As at the end of November 2021, capital expenditure totaled EC$2,424,729, approximately 85% of the total approved budget.

The capital budget supplementary highlights two changes:

  1. It reflects the actual expenditure on construction of the Anguilla Community College as financed by the Caribbean Development Bank. This is to allow consistency with the treatment of such in previous years' expenditure.
  2. The reallocation of the unspent balances from various project accounts to miscellaneous projects to facilitate the completion of year-end projects and fulfil counterpart commitments.

Also to note that the funds approved under the previous capital supplementary to purchase baggage scanners for the ports were used to fund the retrofit of the Clayton J Lloyd International Airport. The UK Government purchased the scanners and the retrofit was necessary to accommodate the increased airlift from American Airlines.

4

2021 CAPITAL BUDGET SUPPLEMENTARY BREAKDOWN

2021 REVISED

2021 REVISED

FINAL REVISION

Account

2021 ORIGINAL

BUDGET

BUDGET

TO

MINISTRY/ PROJECTS

BUDGET

ESTIMATE -

ESTIMATE -

SUPPLEMENTARY

Number

ESTIMATE

Supplementary 1

Supplementary 2

2

10 100 PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS, LABOUR, IMMIGRATION,

35 350

INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING, LANDS AND

PHYSICAL PLANNING

09131

Land Information System

317,000

317,000

317,000

317,000

05191

Land Acquisition

690,000

690,000

132,000

132,000

SUB-TOTAL

1,007,000

1,007,000

449,000

449,000

45 450

MINISTRY OF FINANCE & HEALTH

03166

Health Services Development

26,000

26,000

26,000

26000

SUB-TOTAL

26,000

26,000

26,000

26,000

55 550

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT & EDUCATION

01108

Minor Education Development Projects

280,000

280,000

280,000

280,000

11159

Anguilla Community College

2,952,770

-

723,442

07109

Sports Development

20,000

20,000

20,000

16,503

SUB-TOTAL

300,000

3,252,770

300,000

1,019,945

65 650

MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE, COMMUNICATIONS,

UTILITIES, HOUSING & TOURISM

01127

Road Development

18,000

203,000

203,000

203,000

11162

Disaster Mitigation and Recovery

60,000

60,000

60,000

54,163

08120

Tourism Sector Development

65,000

65,000

65,000

-

11163

Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency

35,000

35,000

35,000

29,000

02154

Renovation of Government Assets

200,000

625,800

625,800

690,800

01123

Replacement of Government Vehicles

745,000

875,000

875,000

725,344

SUB-TOTAL

1,123,000

1,863,800

1,863,800

1,702,307

MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, INVESTMENT,

75 750

COMMERCE, IT & NATURAL RESOURCES

01112

Furniture and Equipment

85,000

770,400

770,400

233,830

01119

Miscellaneous Projects

200,000

114,410

114,410

968,410

Anguilla National Trust Building acquisition - UKG funded

537,640

537,640

537,640

08127

Information System Development

30,000

83,600

83,600

54,060

06195

IT Equipment

41,000

41,000

41,000

IT Infrastructure - UKG funded

297,144

297,144

297,145

04174

IT Infrastructure

60,000

318,056

318,056

195,300

SUB-TOTAL

416,000

2,162,250

2,162,250

2,286,385

TOTAL

2,872,000

8,311,820

4,801,050

5,483,637

5

Management of Government Expenditure Arrears

Prudent public financial management requires Government to avoid accumulating expenditure arrears. The accumulation of arrears can have negative impacts on the economy. Furthermore, arrears- related benchmarks have been included as a condition (indicative Prior Action) of the CDB Policy Based Loan. The list of Government Expenditure Arrears is included in Appendix 4. Further work is required to strengthen financial controls to improve the government's capacity to verify, report, and clear existing arrears, and to enhance expenditure controls to avoid the accumulation of new arrears.

It is proposed to utilize a portion of the expenditure savings to clear specified outstanding obligations, which have been identified based on potential impact to the domestic economy:

Civil Servants/Deferred salaries

$ 2,344,447.95 (half payment)

Public Service Pension Fund

$ 2,766,844.41

ECSC Contribution - 2021

$ 1,069,369.92

Water Corporation/AASPA

$ 4,000,000.00

Total

$10,180,662.28

It is being proposed to advance Water Corporation and AASPA EC$4,000,000.00 to assist with payments to ANGLEC for arrears. In the event that this is not accepted, the amount will be retained in Restricted Expenditure to make any necessary adjustments.

Water Corporation

EC$2,203,358.90

AASPA

EC$1,796,641.10

Council approved:

  1. the Portfolio allocations as identified in Table 1 column F;
  2. that the Attorney General's Chambers work with the Ministry of Finance to draft a Bill for Supplementary Appropriation for submission to the House of Assembly at its next sitting; and
  3. the payment of the following outstanding obligations:

Civil Servants/Deferred salaries

$ 2,344,447.95 (half payment)

Public Service Pension Fund

$ 2,766,844.41

ECSC Contribution - 2021

$ 1,069,369.92

Water Corporation/AASPA

$ 4,000,000.00

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Government of Anguilla published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 13:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:37aBritish airways announces new senior hires as it looks to boost its recovery from the global pandemic
AQ
08:36aGatwick's recovery continues with Vueling's expansion at the airport
AQ
08:36aGreater orlando aviation authority board selects preferred candidate for ceo post
AQ
08:36aDun & Bradstreet Launches D&B Receivables Intelligence With FIS GETPAID
BU
08:35aBOJ's Kuroda pledges to maintain 'extremely' accommodative policy
RE
08:35aLittlejohn & Co. - Form 8.3 - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
PR
08:34aIMF'S GEORGIEVA : Fed acting responsibly on tightening, tackling COVID also key
RE
08:34aAvance Gas Holding Ltd - Enter into Time Charter Agreement for Avance Capella
AQ
08:33aIH&SMEFD Circular No. 02 of 2022 - Mandatory Targets for Housing and Construction Finance
PU
08:33aVERTEX ENERGY INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tumble as disappointing earnings fan investor fears
2Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
3Rio Tinto shares slump as Serbia pulls plug on its $2.4 billion lithium..
4Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
5Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea

HOT NEWS