Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, December 14-15, 2021

01/05/2022 | 02:28pm EST
The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday released the attached minutes of the Committee meeting held on December 14-15, 2021.

The minutes for each regularly scheduled meeting of the Committee ordinarily are made available three weeks after the day of the policy decision and subsequently are published in the Board's Annual Report. The descriptions of economic and financial conditions contained in these minutes are based solely on the information that was available to the Committee at the time of the meeting.

FOMC minutes can be viewed on the Board's website at http://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/fomccalendars.htm

For media inquiries, e-mail media@frb.gov or call 202-452-2955

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee
December 14-15, 2021: HTML | PDF

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 19:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
