Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, March 16-17, 2021

04/07/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday released the attached minutes of the Committee meeting held on March 16-17, 2021.

The minutes for each regularly scheduled meeting of the Committee ordinarily are made available three weeks after the day of the policy decision and subsequently are published in the Board's Annual Report. The descriptions of economic and financial conditions contained in these minutes are based solely on the information that was available to the Committee at the time of the meeting.

FOMC minutes can be viewed on the Board's website at http://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/fomccalendars.htm

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee
March 16-17, 2021: HTML | PDF

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 18:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
