News: Latest News
Minutes of the Financial Stability Committee meeting 12-13 April

05/31/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
31 May 2021

The minutes of the Financial Stability Committee meeting 12-13 April 2021 has been published. Committee members discussed financial stability developments and prospects, the economic situation, developments in the domestic financial markets, the position of and risk in the financial system and in the operations of individual financial institutions, default, the real estate market, stress tests, systemically important financial institutions, the financial cycle, and the tasks of the resolution authority.

See the minutes here: Minutes of the Financial Stability Committee meeting, 12 - 13 April 2021 (7th meeting).

The photo is of the Committee with its secretary. See further information here.


Disclaimer

Central Bank of Iceland published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 16:31:08 UTC.


HOT NEWS