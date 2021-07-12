Minutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting held on 30 June 2021

The pandemic's grip on the global economy has eased during the spring and early summer, and the recovery is well under way. More and more people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the spread of infection has decreased and restrictions have begun to be phased out. But the members stressed that the pandemic is not over yet. The recovery is proceeding at a different pace in different parts of the world and there are new variants of the virus that are causing uncertainty with the risk of setbacks. Attachments Original document

