Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting held on 30 June 2021

07/12/2021 | 03:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The pandemic's grip on the global economy has eased during the spring and early summer, and the recovery is well under way. More and more people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the spread of infection has decreased and restrictions have begun to be phased out. But the members stressed that the pandemic is not over yet. The recovery is proceeding at a different pace in different parts of the world and there are new variants of the virus that are causing uncertainty with the risk of setbacks.

Disclaimer

Sveriges Riksbank published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 07:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:07aSÜSS MICROTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:07aDGAP-PVR  : SÜSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
04:06aLANDIS+GYR  : Acquires Meter Reading Business in Finland and Further Strengthens Its EMEA Managed Services Operations
PU
04:06a11880 SOLUTIONS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
04:06aNASPERS LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROSUS VOLUNTARY SHARE EXCHANGE OFFER UPDATE : Prosus Prospectus Published and Opening of the Exchange Offer
BU
04:05aEurope's climate masterplan aims to slash emissions within a decade
RE
04:03aPTT  : Advent sells coating resins maker Allnex to Thailand's PTTGC
RE
04:03aRINGKJØBING LANDBOBANK A/S  : Share buy-back programme - week 27
AQ
04:02aVOESTALPINE LIGHTWEIGHT INNOVATION : 20 years in the fast lane with “phs-ultraform”
PU
04:02aEN JAPAN  : Corporate Governance Report (June 29, 2021)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares relieved by mood shift, hurdles ahead
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive - China to order Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity - sourc..
3ATOS SE : 2021: A year of transition for Atos
4TESLA, INC. : OLD ECONOMY RECHARGES LEAD MARKET: Andy Home
5ECB to change policy guidance at next meeting, Lagarde says

HOT NEWS