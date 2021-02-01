Minutes of the Securities Lending Committee meeting - November 2020

3

compared to the market for General Collateral (GC). Members also found it difficult to generate revenues and returns on cash collateral reinvestment.

October 2020 saw the introduction of Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) for the buy- side. The systems and infrastructure set up as part of the SFTR have performed well, but there are pockets of buy-side firms that are not yet set up for SFTR reporting. Conversations with these firms indicate that they had not prioritised operationalising SFTR reporting. The system is working well, and the work of ISLA and others have contributed to the SFTR's smooth running.

Members felt it was too early to tell whether the trends observed this year in securities lending were cyclical or structural. Over the past few months market participants have demonstrated that they are still keen to be involved in the market; this demonstrates that there is still confidence in the securities lending markets as a whole.

3. Diversity and inclusion in Securities Lending markets

The Bank of England (BoE) provided an update on wording in the Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) section of the Money Markets Code.

An agreed version of the text was currently with the BoE's lawyers. The updated Code now includes a section in the introduction on D&I and subsequent text on working from home.

Members shared the view that COVID-19 had changed attitudes to working from home. One member shared a statistic that 50% plus of the workforce had worked from home at some point this year. This highlighted the need for employees to balance work/home responsibilities. The surge in working from home has highlighted that employees can still be productive while working from home. Another member balanced off a possible productivity drop in working from home against the flexibility to work around employee's home patterns.

One member commented that the firms' leadership have had to adapt to this new way of working, and leaders are continuing to learn about the impacts of these trends on social capital.

One member noted that risk and controls had been a focus for many firms this year. Most risk and control initiatives had worked well and remained robust in the new working from home environment.

One member cautioned that the shift in working patterns could cause disparity between genders. Citing a report from McKinsey, the message was that if gender diversity improvements are to be sustained then firms and leaders need to be aware of the disruptors that are impacting working women and people from different ethnic origins. The member cited a statistic from the report that more than 1 in 4 women are looking downshift or leave the workforce. Some women were being hit hard by the double shift syndrome - reduced support for childcare, and school closures (both of which disproportionately impact women) - leading to concerns about their work performance being judged negatively. The member also shared another statistic that senior women are one and half times more likely than men to downshift or leave because of burnout. The message was that day-to-day practical solutions can be taken to help address some of these issues.

On recruitment, several members had not hired much due to market dynamics. Those that had conducted interviews had generally found that recruiting by virtual means had worked well. Some members found conducting interviews by video conference worked better than face-to-face meetings. There was consensus that integrating new employees into a new team was made more difficult by the current conditions.

Members agreed that more effort needed to be made to ensure that on-boarding new recruits was smoother and more structured. This involves ensuring that new recruits are supported in getting up to speed with their day-to-day tasks and the culture of their organisations. Members agreed that managers and peers need to be more involved on a day-to-day basis to on check-in with new recruits.

Another member sounded a word of caution as more people return to office working. There needs to be a recognition that those that continue work from home and those that work in the office are treated equally.