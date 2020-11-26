Minutes of the meeting of Banco de México's Governing Board on the occasion of the monetary policy decision announced on November 12, 2020

Most members mentioned that global economic activity has been recovering. Some noted that it still remains at levels below those prior to the pandemic and that the recovery has been heterogeneous among countries and sectors. One member pointed out that in the short term the reopening of activities led to an increase in production and, in the medium term, the recovery is associated to the evolution of aggregate demand. He/she stated that differences in economic recovery among countries are due to: (i) the rate of COVID-19infections and the measures adopted to contain it; (ii) the relative importance of the most affected services; (iii) the characteristics of both the labor market and

Prior to this meeting, preliminary work by Banco de México's staff analyzing the economic and financial environment as well as the developments in inflation and the determinants and outlook for inflation, was conducted and presented to the Governing Board (see Annex).

This document is provided for the reader's convenience only. The translation from the official Spanish version was made by Banco de México's staff. Discrepancies may arise between the original document in Spanish and its English translation. For this reason, the original Spanish version is the only official document.

the informal sector; (iv) the strength of the macroeconomy and of the financial system, and (v) the magnitude of employment and income support programs. In this regard, he/she noted that economies with significant relief measures have shown a greater-than-expected recovery. In this respect, some members mentioned that consumption and investment have recovered in certain advanced economies. One of them added that the latest indicators, such as the purchasing managers' indexes, are in expansionary territory and trending upwards. In this context, some members pointed out that global growth forecasts for 2020 have been adjusted upwards.

The majority of members highlighted the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in several countries, mainly European, and the reestablishment of measures to contain it in these countries. One member pointed out that, as a result, the recovery is losing strength, as suggested by the latest data. Another member stated that while the new measures are less strict than those adopted at the beginning of the pandemic, their effects are foreseen to hinder the economic recovery. In this context, most members highlighted the risks to global economic growth associated with the pandemic, especially those related to the dynamics of infections and the establishment of additional social distancing measures. Some

members considered that such measures may be less disruptive, as more information is available about which are the most effective public health actions. Nevertheless, some highlighted the risk that distancing measures could be maintained for an extended period and that their effect may be substantial. Most members also considered the risk that fiscal stimuli could prove insufficient to support the recovery. One member added the unsustainability of public and corporate debt, the potential post-electoral tensions in the United States, and the lack of definition of the terms by which the United Kingdom may leave the European Union. Some members expressed that the balance of risks for global growth is negative.

Most members mentioned that inflation in advanced economies remains below their central banks' targets. One member stated that these institutions expect the above to continue for a prolonged period. Some members highlighted that a recomposition of relative prices, with increases in those of certain merchandises and reductions in those of services, has been observed. One member added that energy prices exerted a downward impact

1