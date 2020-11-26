|
Minutes of the meeting of Banco de México's Governing Board on the occasion of the monetary policy decision announced on November 12, 2020
Minutes number 80
Mee�ng of Banco de México's Governing Board on the occasion of the monetary policy decision announced on November 12, 2020
This document is provided for the reader's convenience only. The translation from the official Spanish version was made by Banco de México's staff. Discrepancies may arise between the original document in Spanish and its English translation. For this reason, the original Spanish version is the only official document.
1. PLACE, DATE, AND PARTICIPANTS 1.1 Place: Meeting held by virtual means.
Date of Governing Board meeting: November 11, 2020.
Participants:
Alejandro Díaz de León-Carrillo, Governor. Irene Espinosa-Cantellano, Deputy Governor. Gerardo Esquivel-Hernández, Deputy Governor. Javier Eduardo Guzmán-Calafell, Deputy Governor. Jonathan Ernest Heath-Constable, Deputy Governor.
Arturo Herrera-Gutiérrez, Secretary of Finance and Public Credit.
Gabriel Yorio-González, Undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit.
Elías Villanueva-Ochoa, Secretary of the Governing Board.
Prior to this meeting, preliminary work by Banco de México's staff analyzing the economic and financial environment as well as the developments in inflation and the determinants and outlook for inflation, was conducted and presented to the Governing Board (see Annex).
2. ANALYSIS AND RATIONALE BEHIND THE GOVERNING BOARD'S VOTING
International environment
Most members mentioned that global economic activity has been recovering. Some noted that it still remains at levels below those prior to the pandemic and that the recovery has been heterogeneous among countries and sectors. One member pointed out that in the short term the reopening of activities led to an increase in production and, in the medium term, the recovery is associated to the evolution of aggregate demand. He/she stated that differences in economic recovery among countries are due to: (i) the rate of COVID-19infections and the measures adopted to contain it; (ii) the relative importance of the most affected services; (iii) the characteristics of both the labor market and
the informal sector; (iv) the strength of the macroeconomy and of the financial system, and (v) the magnitude of employment and income support programs. In this regard, he/she noted that economies with significant relief measures have shown a greater-than-expected recovery. In this respect, some members mentioned that consumption and investment have recovered in certain advanced economies. One of them added that the latest indicators, such as the purchasing managers' indexes, are in expansionary territory and trending upwards. In this context, some members pointed out that global growth forecasts for 2020 have been adjusted upwards.
The majority of members highlighted the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in several countries, mainly European, and the reestablishment of measures to contain it in these countries. One member pointed out that, as a result, the recovery is losing strength, as suggested by the latest data. Another member stated that while the new measures are less strict than those adopted at the beginning of the pandemic, their effects are foreseen to hinder the economic recovery. In this context, most members highlighted the risks to global economic growth associated with the pandemic, especially those related to the dynamics of infections and the establishment of additional social distancing measures. Some
members considered that such measures may be less disruptive, as more information is available about which are the most effective public health actions. Nevertheless, some highlighted the risk that distancing measures could be maintained for an extended period and that their effect may be substantial. Most members also considered the risk that fiscal stimuli could prove insufficient to support the recovery. One member added the unsustainability of public and corporate debt, the potential post-electoral tensions in the United States, and the lack of definition of the terms by which the United Kingdom may leave the European Union. Some members expressed that the balance of risks for global growth is negative.
Most members mentioned that inflation in advanced economies remains below their central banks' targets. One member stated that these institutions expect the above to continue for a prolonged period. Some members highlighted that a recomposition of relative prices, with increases in those of certain merchandises and reductions in those of services, has been observed. One member added that energy prices exerted a downward impact
on inflation at the beginning of the pandemic, but that this impact has recently moderated. He/she noted that in the United States inflation of food products has increased, which has been largely offset by decreased pressures in services prices. He/she added that in the euro area the increase in food prices has been smaller, which, together with the weakness in services prices, has led headline and core inflation to levels close to zero. Most members underlined that in a large number of emerging economies inflation rates have decreased, and one member noted that they are below their targets. In contrast, some members pointed out that in Mexico inflation has increased. One member mentioned that this is partly due to the fact that the weight factors used in Mexico give more importance to those components that have had larger increases. Another member pointed out that in some emerging economies inflation was subject to upward pressures due to exchange rate depreciations and increases in energy and food prices.
Most members mentioned that the central banks of advanced economies reiterated that they will maintain accommodative monetary policy stances for an extended period. They highlighted the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its range for the federal funds rate at 0%-0.25% until its inflation and employment targets are met. One
member stated that given its new monetary policy strategy, it would take longer than before for this central bank to raise its interest rate. Another member added that both private sector forecasters and market variables suggest that the federal funds rate will remain unchanged during 2020 and 2021.
Most members highlighted the possibility that central banks of advanced economies increase their monetary stimuli. One member mentioned that the Federal Reserve is assessing the possibility of extending the terms of its lending facilities. Another member added that the Bank of Canada will focus its asset purchases on longer-termbonds, with the aim of having a more direct influence in the rates relevant for households' and firms' financing. One member stated that fiscal authorities in some advanced economies have also announced extensions to their relief programs. Another member noted that Federal Reserve board members pointed out that it may be necessary to increase the fiscal stimulus. One member noted that the margin available to implement macroeconomic and financial policies to stimulate the economy could be exhausted. He/she explained that this possibility is low for major advanced economies, particularly
regarding monetary policy, while in emerging economies both upward inflationary pressures resulting from exchange rate effects or supply shocks, as well as doubts about the sustainability of their public finances, could lead to a premature withdrawal of stimuli.
The majority of members noted that global financial markets exhibited volatility, although it has decreased recently due to the results of the US election and favorable news about the development of a vaccine. One member expressed that markets were closely attentive to the US electoral process, the extension of the relief measures, the tax policy outlook and the type of leadership in that country. Some members emphasized the better performance of US stock markets and the narrow adjustments of interest rates. However, one member added that in view of the deterioration of growth expectations, the prices of commodities, particularly of crude oil, suffered declines, although most recently there was a moderation of these declines. Another member added that the performance of financial markets is expected to continue improving and the gaps of economic activity to continue narrowing by the end of the year.
Some members stated that emerging economies' financial markets exhibited a positive behavior. They noted that inflows to fixed-income and equity instruments continued, although one member added that inflows to equity instruments registered only small changes. Another member noted that the currencies of emerging economies appreciated, their stock markets registered gains, their risk premia decreased and their interest rates exhibited mixed, albeit narrow, adjustments.
Most members considered that international financial markets are subject to risks, with those already mentioned for global activity standing out. One member added idiosyncratic risks, especially in emerging economies. He/she added that if they were to materialize, there would be potentially disorderly adjustments resulting from abrupt changes in market sentiment. He/she noted that this would particularly affect emerging economies, as capital flows to these countries and their asset prices have still not returned to their pre- pandemic levels.
