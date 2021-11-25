|
Minutes of the meeting of Banco de México's Governing Board on the occasion of the monetary policy decision announced on November 11, 2021 Minutes
Minutes number 88
Mee�ng of Banco de México's Governing Board on the occasion of the monetary policy decision announced on November 11, 2021
This document is provided for the reader's convenience only. The transla�on from the oﬃcial Spanish version wasmade by Banco de México's staﬀ. Discrepancies may possibly arise between the original document in Spanish and its English transla�on. For this reason, the original Minutes in Spanish are the only oﬃcial document.
FOREWARNING
This document is provided for the reader's convenience only. The translation from the official Spanish version was made by Banco de México's staff. Discrepancies may arise between the original document in Spanish and its English translation. For this reason, the original Spanish version is the only official document.
-
PLACE, DATE, AND PARTICIPANTS
-
Place: Meeting held by virtual means.
-
Date of Governing Board meeting: November 10, 2021.
-
Participants:
Alejandro Díaz de León, Governor. Galia Borja, Deputy Governor. Irene Espinosa, Deputy Governor. Gerardo Esquivel, Deputy Governor. Jonathan Heath, Deputy Governor.
Rogelio Eduardo Ramírez, Secretary of Finance and Public Credit.
Gabriel Yorio, Undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit.
Elías Villanueva, Secretary of the Governing Board.
Prior to this meeting, preliminary work by Banco de México's staff analyzing the economic and financial environment as well as the developments in inflation and the determinants and outlook for inflation, was conducted and presented to the Governing Board (see Annex).
2. ANALYSIS AND RATIONALE BEHIND THE
GOVERNING BOARD'S VOTING
International environment
The majority mentioned that global economic activity continued to recover during the third quarter, although at a slower pace and heterogeneously across countries, associated with the evolution of the pandemic and with spending programs. Some members pointed out that the recent increase in the number of infections negatively affected economic activity in several economies. In this regard, one member noted the lower job creation. Another member pointed out the slower recovery of the services sector. He/she delved into the shortage of inputs slowing down production in certain sectors, which is uncommon during an early upward stage of the economic cycle. He/she added that this can be observed in the longer
delivery times of manufacturing products and in the increase in ocean freight costs.
Most members highlighted the downward revision in global growth forecasts. Some
members underlined the heterogeneity of those revisions across regions and countries. They noted the upward adjustments for 2021 for the euro area and Latin America, and the downward adjustments for the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom and some emerging economies in Asia. One member pointed out that, according to the International Monetary Fund, advanced economies are expected to recover the growth trajectory exhibited prior to the pandemic, while emerging economies, with the exception of China, are foreseen to continue growing below pre-pandemic forecasts, even until 2024. Some members pointed out that there is concern about the economic recovery. One member considered that, given the persistence of negative effects, there are still doubts about the velocity of the recovery. He/she added that the heterogeneity across the growth outlooks is a cause for concern. Another member emphasized that the adjustment in the outlook indicates fragility in the recovery and suggests risks to the economic activity.
Among global risks, most members mentioned those associated with the pandemic, inflationary pressures, and adjustments in monetary and financial conditions. Some members pointed out the imbalances between supply and demand, as a result of the reopening of economies, economic stimuli programs, the change in consumption patterns, and the disruption in global supply chains. One member noted that the atypical nature of the recovery is causing frictions, which have detonated risks to growth and inflation.
Another member highlighted the role of the pandemic in inflationary pressures, which can be divided in two stages. First: i) unprecedented shocks with forecast errors in economic activity and inflation;
-
the abrupt shutdown of activities prompted businesses to lower their costs, inventories, investment and their workforce; iii) social impact and political tensions, which contributed to the implementation of large spending stimuli in advanced economies; iv) a reallocation of household expenditure from services towards merchandise; and
-
a profound impact in the labor market. Second, i) a faster recovery and a considerable increase in fiscal support programs in the United States, generating bottlenecks and pressures on world trade and on durable goods' prices; ii) the recovery of the services' sector as a result of vaccine availability; iii)
1
limitations in production; and iv) a high leverage after a long period of historically low interest rates, which, in addition to fiscal expansion, poses challenges to financial stability. As to the lack of flexibility in production, he/she pointed out that the impact on supply chains, the lack of investment in hydrocarbons due to the energy transition, and the end of the negative effect on manufacturing prices that had been observed with China's increasing participation in world trade. As to the labor market, he/she mentioned that the pandemic accelerated the outflow of certain workers from the labor force and generated lower participation in others. Similarly, it produced a change in relative wages as a result of risks of contagion. He/she expressed that, considering all of the above, world inflation dynamics responds both to the direct impact on production and to pressures due to the reallocation of spending and to spending programs.
Most members mentioned that world inflation continued to be pressured by bottlenecks in production, the reallocation of spending towards merchandise, the rise in food and energy prices, the reopening of certain services, and by imbalances between supply and demand. One
member added the impact of stimulus spending, the increase in ocean freight costs, and pressures on consumer durables. He/she emphasized the high annual change of the US producer price index, which registered 8.6% in September and October, and the pressures on consumer durables, for which inflation reached 6.96% in August 2021, as compared to -1.54% in February 2020. He/she also highlighted that said economy stands out for having had the largest spending stimulus programs implemented and for registering the highest inflation pressures in a broad range of products, as well as the highest levels of CPI inflation since 1990 (6.2%). He/she pointed out that these have contributed to raise inflation expectations of business and consumers, as well as expectations implicit in fixed-income markets. Another member stated that spot and future prices of different commodities continued increasing significantly. One member pointed out that the increase in international commodity prices is also due to climate-related factors. He/she added that the origin of all these factors is directly linked to the pandemic, and thus their effects will not last forever. Another member noted that in most economies, with a few exceptions, such as Japan, inflation is above the respective central bank targets.
Most members mentioned that the adverse effects of global inflationary pressures are expected to be mainly transitory. One member
added that there is no consensus on this matter. Some members pointed out that pressures are anticipated to dissipate by the end of next year, depending on progress towards containing the pandemic. One member noted that some pressures, such as those on international prices of food and industrial inputs, have already started to dissipate.
The majority highlighted that the horizon in which the pressures could affect inflation is uncertain and the risk of them affecting the price formation process. One member stated that it would be reflected in higher inflation expectations and in an earlier-than-anticipatedor a faster withdrawal of monetary stimuli. He/she added that information from surveys in advanced economies suggests an increase in short-termexpectations, while expectations drawn from longer-termfinancial instruments show moderate increases. Another member highlighted the magnitude of inflationary pressures and the broad range of products being affected. He/she added that the deterioration in the inflation outlook and the challenge it implies have been acknowledged by all central banks and that most of them have taken measures to address the issue.
Most members pointed out that the central banks in the main advanced economies have maintained accommodative policy stances. Some members noted that in these economies financial markets anticipate increases in interest rates in 2022. One member considered that the continuing stimulus in a significant number of central banks implies to some extent the recognition that increases in interest rates are not useful in solving supply problems, which are leading to the current levels inflation, and that they could indeed have a negative impact on the recovery. Another member noted that some central banks have already started to reduce their asset-purchaseprograms. One member mentioned that monetary conditions have started to become less accommodative. Another member highlighted that, despite the plans to gradually withdraw stimuli, there is still uncertainty over the duration of inflation pressures and the adjustment of markets.
All members indicated that the Federal Reserve announced the reduction in its asset-purchase program. Some members noted that said institution also stated that the conditions to increase the federal funds rate have not yet been met. One member added that the Federal Reserve has made it clear that the start of the reduction in its asset purchases does not imply an imminent increase in rates. He/she added that this central bank stated that it would
2
remain patient in view of the inflationary pressures, which it expects to be transitory, and given the evolution of the economic recovery, which is still incomplete. The majority pointed out that markets anticipate the first interest rate increase in 2022. One member pointed out that markets anticipate the first rate increase to take place in the last quarter of 2022. He/she stated that market expectations are consistent with expectations of the members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), thus both foresee that the monetary stimulus will continue being significant for a long time. Another member underlined that, although FOMC expectations still point to an increase in interest rates in 2023, those drawn from financial instruments indicate that it could occur in 2022. Some members pointed out that Federal Reserve communications have mitigated the risk of a monetary policy surprise.
One member argued that the larger monetary space in the United States and in other advanced economies, where inflation and inflation expectations had been below their targets for many years, allows them to be more patient, although they face the risk of undermining their credibility if it is perceived that they tolerate high levels of inflation. On the other hand, he/she mentioned that, in emerging economies, and in Mexico in particular, price formation can become rapidly contaminated by the shocks that have affected inflation. He/she also pointed out that open emerging economies are highly exposed to global pressures and that those that are highly integrated to international financial markets will be affected to a larger extent by tighter monetary and financial conditions.
Most members stated that the central banks of emerging economies continue reducing their monetary stimulus. Some members noted that higher increases in reference rates have been observed in economies with macroeconomic imbalances. One member mentioned that the central banks of emerging economies have reacted heterogeneously, although the majority of them have maintained accommodative monetary policy stances and negative ex-antereal rates. He/she mentioned that although some central banks have reacted to inflationary pressures with more significant interest rate increases, he/she clarified that these are countries that implemented highly expansionary fiscal policies and which now require more conservative monetary policies. Another member pointed out that only in those cases where inflation has taken place along with various macroeconomic imbalances, and there has been a higher elasticity of inflation expectations to the shocks from the
pandemic, it has been necessary to remove the stimuli implemented last year. Additionally, he/she pointed out that, according to certain estimates, this has been the case among Latin American economies, where about one third of the inflation variance would be explained by idiosyncratic factors, and an additional one-third, by inflation expectations.
Some members mentioned that, since the last monetary policy meeting, international financial markets exhibited some volatility. Some pointed out that interest rates, especially short-term ones, increased. One member noted that this reflects to some extent the recent inflationary pressures. He/she considered that foreign exchange and stock markets registered a mixed behavior and moderate variations in asset prices. Some members highlighted that markets benefitted from the Federal Reserve's announcement. In this regard, one member pointed out that long-term interest rates in advanced and emerging economies decreased despite the beginning of the reduction in the Federal Reserve's asset-purchase program. He/she mentioned that short-term interest rates also moved downwards, although in a differentiated manner, given the varied expectations of the trajectory of each economy's monetary policy. He/she added that, toward the end of the period, some volatility was registered after the release of unfavorable inflation figures in the United States.
Another member stated that, in emerging economies, financial markets exhibited a mixed performance, with a negative bias due to higher risk aversion. He/she added that considerable capital outflows from fixed-income markets were registered, while capital inflows to equity assets continued. One member added that, following the Federal Reserve announcement, most emerging market currencies appreciated against the US dollar. Some members mentioned that, looking ahead, these economies will face risks derived from tighter global financial conditions, a possible reallocation of investment portfolios, and from idiosyncratic factors.
Economic Activity in Mexico
All members mentioned that preliminary information indicates that the Mexican economy contracted during the third quarter and that sectors continue evolving heterogeneously. They highlighted that the contraction was due to the increase in the number of infections, to persistent disruptions in supply chains, and to the effect of the new labor outsourcing regulation on services. One member pointed out that, with respect to the previous quarter, GDP contracted
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Banco de Mexico published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 15:29:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|