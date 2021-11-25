Minutes of the meeting of Banco de México's Governing Board on the occasion of the monetary policy decision announced on November 11, 2021 Minutes

limitations in production; and iv) a high leverage after a long period of historically low interest rates, which, in addition to fiscal expansion, poses challenges to financial stability. As to the lack of flexibility in production, he/she pointed out that the impact on supply chains, the lack of investment in hydrocarbons due to the energy transition, and the end of the negative effect on manufacturing prices that had been observed with China's increasing participation in world trade. As to the labor market, he/she mentioned that the pandemic accelerated the outflow of certain workers from the labor force and generated lower participation in others. Similarly, it produced a change in relative wages as a result of risks of contagion. He/she expressed that, considering all of the above, world inflation dynamics responds both to the direct impact on production and to pressures due to the reallocation of spending and to spending programs.

Most members mentioned that world inflation continued to be pressured by bottlenecks in production, the reallocation of spending towards merchandise, the rise in food and energy prices, the reopening of certain services, and by imbalances between supply and demand. One

member added the impact of stimulus spending, the increase in ocean freight costs, and pressures on consumer durables. He/she emphasized the high annual change of the US producer price index, which registered 8.6% in September and October, and the pressures on consumer durables, for which inflation reached 6.96% in August 2021, as compared to -1.54% in February 2020. He/she also highlighted that said economy stands out for having had the largest spending stimulus programs implemented and for registering the highest inflation pressures in a broad range of products, as well as the highest levels of CPI inflation since 1990 (6.2%). He/she pointed out that these have contributed to raise inflation expectations of business and consumers, as well as expectations implicit in fixed-income markets. Another member stated that spot and future prices of different commodities continued increasing significantly. One member pointed out that the increase in international commodity prices is also due to climate-related factors. He/she added that the origin of all these factors is directly linked to the pandemic, and thus their effects will not last forever. Another member noted that in most economies, with a few exceptions, such as Japan, inflation is above the respective central bank targets.

Most members mentioned that the adverse effects of global inflationary pressures are expected to be mainly transitory. One member