Miracle-Ear® Offering Free Hearing Exams at All of Its 1,500+ Locations Across the Country

01/26/2021 | 05:40pm EST
HEARING HEALTH SCREENINGS ARE ESSENTIAL, BUT OFTENTIMES OVERLOOKED BY BOTH PROVIDERS AND PUBLIC

The new year is a great time to evaluate your overall health, but while routine physical exams, eye exams and dental appointments have become commonplace, one area of our health is still oftentimes overlooked: our hearing health.

According to a review published in the National Library of Medicine, surveys show that while primary care physicians are aware that hearing loss negatively affects quality of life in older adults, many do not routinely screen their patients, when in fact, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association recommends adults be screened at least every decade through age 50 and every three years afterward.

“Hearing tests are important because untreated hearing loss can lead to more serious health conditions such as dementia, social isolation and depression,” says Dr. Thomas Tedeschi, Chief Audiology Officer for Amplifon Americas. “These exams not only help identify potential issues before they start, but they can also lead to successful treatment and care for those with confirmed hearing loss.”

Despite the elevated occurrence of hearing loss in those age 50 and older, with prevalence going up alongside age, that same review highlighted the fact that “only 10 to 20 percent of those with hearing loss have ever used hearing aids.” These numbers were reiterated by the World Health Organization, which found that estimates suggest an 83% gap between hearing aid need and use.

“It’s important for people to feel confident in their hearing as it helps them feel connected to the world around them,” says Dr. Tedeschi.

Recognizing this critical aspect of our health, Miracle-Ear is offering free hearing tests with a licensed hearing care provider at all its locations across the country.

For more than seven decades, Miracle-Ear has been committed to eliminating the stigma around hearing loss and providing quality, life-changing care. Miracle-Ear grew from its inception as a small electronics company in 1948 when its founder, Ken Dahlberg, created the first Miracle-Ear hearing aid. Seventy years later, Miracle-Ear now has more than 1,500 locations across the United States dedicated to empowering people to rediscover all the emotions of sound.

Miracle-Ear has also implemented strict safety protocols with the well-being of customers and employees top of mind. This includes pre-screening all appointments, practicing social distancing while in store, and spacing appointments to ensure ample time to clean and sanitize. To schedule a free hearing evaluation, visit http://www.miracle-ear.com and make an appointment online.

About Amplifon Americas

Amplifon Americas, a division of Amplifon Group, is a leading provider of hearing health care solutions in the U.S. and Canada. Headquartered in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, Amplifon Americas is a multi-year Top Workplace award winner, and its team of 850 people is dedicated to serving the diverse needs of its customers through four unique and independent brands: Miracle-Ear, Elite Hearing Network, Amplifon Hearing Health Care and Amplifon Canada.


© Business Wire 2021
