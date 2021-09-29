Miracle® Recreation Reveals Playground Equipment to Be Installed at Mobile's Walsh Park

FOX10 Playground Project Focuses on the Importance of Play and Community; Partners Include City of Mobile, United Way of Southwest Alabama, Make an Impact Foundation, and Hasley Recreation

MOBILE, Ala., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miracle® Recreation, a pioneer in manufacturing thrilling playgrounds for nearly a century, today unveiled the playground design for Walsh Park in Mobile, Alabama. The new play space is the culmination of the FOX10 Playground Project, which aims to transform the park into a play destination for local families.



Expected to open in late October, the new play area will feature classic playground equipment, including climbers, overhead events and slides. It will also include innovative play elements such as the Accelerator Swing, an inclusive group swing, and the Mini City Community Helpers, which provides younger children a fun and friendly playhouse to pretend they’re helping to serve and protect their neighborhood.

To make this exciting new playground a reality, FOX10 and Miracle Recreation partnered with local organizations and businesses, including the City of Mobile, the United Way of Southwest Alabama, Hasley Recreation, and Make An Impact Foundation. The playground at Walsh Park is also made possible by sponsors EcoSouth Services, Shoe Station, and Palmer's Toyota Superstore/Airport Hyundai.

Playground equipment installation will begin in early October and is expected to be completed later in the month. A public grand opening celebration is tentatively set for October 19 at Walsh Park, located at 1401 Windsor Avenue. More information on the event will be available from the FOX10 website .

About FOX10 Playground Project

Playgrounds are more than a place to play. They help build a child’s self-esteem, teach them how to work with others, enhance their critical thinking skills and help their bodies stay healthy. Playgrounds are a great place for families and neighbors to create memories together. Let’s put our commitment to the community to work and build a playground together! FOX10 is teaming up with Miracle , United Way of Southwest Alabama , and Make An Impact to build a brand new playground at Walsh Park. This new playground is made possible through our sponsors; EcoSouth Services , Shoe Station and Palmer’s Toyota Superstore / Airport Hyundai . You can follow the FOX10 Playground Project to completion on-air, online and on social media.

About Miracle® Recreation

Founded nearly a century ago, Miracle Recreation inspires communities to develop kids with the character to lead tomorrow through its high-quality playgrounds. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Miracle Recreation, pioneers the world of thrilling commercial outdoor play equipment with the belief that a lifetime of self-discovery, independence, and leadership begins on a playground. That’s where children take perceived risks, which challenge and transform them, opening their minds to new perspectives. To learn more, visit Miracle-Recreation.com .

About United Way of Southwest Alabama

The United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) serves Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington Counties. Created in 1926 as a Community Chest, UWSWA’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the community. The vision of UWSWA is to strengthen communities by focusing on uniting and mobilizing resources in support of the building blocks for a better life: Education, Financial Stability, Health, and Essentials. UWSWA has raised and invested more than $240 million into our community to help strengthen the capacity of positive community progress. Many of these issues that affect our community are addressed by the funded programs and initiatives that help thousands local people each year.

The Clarke County Outreach Center in Grove Hill was made possible through an Alabama Power Foundation Elevate Grant. The center is a central hub for UWSWA partner agencies serving Clarke County and surrounding areas to meet and provide their full spectrum of services to residents of the county and is not limited to programs funded by UWSWA. Having a physical presence in Clarke County helps mitigate transportation challenges as well as increase awareness of the programs and services available to residents. For more information, visit www.uwswa.org.

About Make An Impact Foundation

The mission of Make An Impact Foundation (MAIF), a 501(c)(3), is to promote the education and well-being of children. MAIF identifies children in severe need (homeless, poverty, etc.) as well as those with learning needs, emotional needs, disabilities, or disease and creates opportunities to produce a change in their lives. Our vision at MAIF is to meet the needs of children by identifying worthwhile projects, empowering project champions, and finding donor partners to help meet each need. For more information about MAIF visit our website, www.MakeAnImpactNow.org .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cd01758-5528-4f42-a0aa-43ae71dae543