Mirador Global™  Hires Lizzie Grosset to Serve as Vice President, Global Access Strategy

The UK-Based Executive Will Advance Mirador Global’s Integrated Global Commercialization Strategies in the UK and EU

MIRADOR Global, a COEUS Holdings, LLC company, today announced that it has hired a key executive to its rapidly growing team. Lizzie Grosset, based out of Devon, Southwest England, will serve as Vice President, Global Access Strategy.

“We’re thrilled to have Lizzie join us and have an even greater presence within arm’s reach of our UK and EU clients,” stated Chuck Peipher, MIRADOR Global Founder & Managing Partner. “Lizzie will use her considerable Industry experience to deliver strategic market access activities that identify and meet client needs.”

As the Vice President of Global Access Strategy, Lizzie will be responsible for leading projects including pricing strategy, payer evidence planning, market access strategy, and payer market research to provide thoughtful and insight-driven support for organizations and teams as they progress through critical investment decisions.

About Lizzie Grosset

Lizzie is an innovative and accomplished global pricing and market access expert with a deep understanding of payer needs and experience in the design and development of robust pricing and market access strategies to drive differentiated product value. With excellent communication and leadership skills she engages collaboratively across multiple stakeholders to identify opportunities and develop clear insights, strategies and recommendations. Lizzie has 20+ years pharmaceutical industry experience at AstraZeneca, Allergan (now AbbVie) and GSK in both global and marketing company roles. As a global pricing and market access director she has led the cross functional development of payer evidence, value propositions and pricing and market access strategy for assets in phase 2/3 development predominantly in nephrology and cardiovascular disease and provided support through multiple investment decisions. She has also developed and led a comprehensive payer advisory board program across multiple payer archetypes and markets including US, EU, AsiaPac and LatAm and facilitated the integration of key insights across both clinical and commercial teams. Furthermore, Lizzie has also worked on discreet projects for products in immunology, rare and orphan diseases and NASH. Lizzie is based in Southwest England in Devon.

About MIRADOR Global

Founded in 2016, Mirador Global is an international consulting practice that specializes in strategic global commercial development for specialty diseases, including rare diseases, oncology/​immuno-oncology, immunology, and CNS disorders. Mirador Global client engagements are developed bringing together Global Marketing, Analytics, Market Access, HEOR, Medical Affairs, R&D, and other functions delivered by a team of pharmaceutical industry experts. The company provides its clients with a bio-pharma line of sight unlike any other unique to MIRADOR Global. For more visit www.miradorglobal.com.

About COEUS Holdings

Founded in 2020, COEUS Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries form a boutique life sciences market access strategic and tactical consulting firm offering clients commercial support across the entire development spectrum. COEUS teams are singularly driven to optimize market access for pharmaceutical products. We are a multi-specialty, commercially aligned consultancy, offering a comprehensive suite of informed solutions for successful engagement with organized customers, providers, and patients. Leveraging years of collective real-world market expertise, we offer unique perspectives into clinical and business opportunities to support your brands’ position in the marketplace. ​ For more information, please visit www.coeusholdings.com

