Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mirador Global™  Hires Lizzie Grosset to Serve as Vice President, Global Access Strategy

02/03/2022 | 01:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The UK-Based Executive Will Advance Mirador Global’s Integrated Global Commercialization Strategies in the UK and EU

MIRADOR Global, a COEUS Holdings, LLC company, today announced that it has hired a key executive to its rapidly growing team. Lizzie Grosset, based out of Devon, Southwest England, will serve as Vice President, Global Access Strategy.

“We’re thrilled to have Lizzie join us and have an even greater presence within arm’s reach of our UK and EU clients,” stated Chuck Peipher, MIRADOR Global Founder & Managing Partner. “Lizzie will use her considerable Industry experience to deliver strategic market access activities that identify and meet client needs.”

As the Vice President of Global Access Strategy, Lizzie will be responsible for leading projects including pricing strategy, payer evidence planning, market access strategy, and payer market research to provide thoughtful and insight-driven support for organizations and teams as they progress through critical investment decisions.

About Lizzie Grosset
Lizzie is an innovative and accomplished global pricing and market access expert with a deep understanding of payer needs and experience in the design and development of robust pricing and market access strategies to drive differentiated product value. With excellent communication and leadership skills she engages collaboratively across multiple stakeholders to identify opportunities and develop clear insights, strategies and recommendations. Lizzie has 20+ years pharmaceutical industry experience at AstraZeneca, Allergan (now AbbVie) and GSK in both global and marketing company roles. As a global pricing and market access director she has led the cross functional development of payer evidence, value propositions and pricing and market access strategy for assets in phase 2/3 development predominantly in nephrology and cardiovascular disease and provided support through multiple investment decisions. She has also developed and led a comprehensive payer advisory board program across multiple payer archetypes and markets including US, EU, AsiaPac and LatAm and facilitated the integration of key insights across both clinical and commercial teams. Furthermore, Lizzie has also worked on discreet projects for products in immunology, rare and orphan diseases and NASH. Lizzie is based in Southwest England in Devon.

About MIRADOR Global
Founded in 2016, Mirador Global is an international consulting practice that specializes in strategic global commercial development for specialty diseases, including rare diseases, oncology/​immuno-oncology, immunology, and CNS disorders. Mirador Global client engagements are developed bringing together Global Marketing, Analytics, Market Access, HEOR, Medical Affairs, R&D, and other functions delivered by a team of pharmaceutical industry experts. The company provides its clients with a bio-pharma line of sight unlike any other unique to MIRADOR Global. For more visit www.miradorglobal.com.

About COEUS Holdings
Founded in 2020, COEUS Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries form a boutique life sciences market access strategic and tactical consulting firm offering clients commercial support across the entire development spectrum. COEUS teams are singularly driven to optimize market access for pharmaceutical products. We are a multi-specialty, commercially aligned consultancy, offering a comprehensive suite of informed solutions for successful engagement with organized customers, providers, and patients. Leveraging years of collective real-world market expertise, we offer unique perspectives into clinical and business opportunities to support your brands’ position in the marketplace. ​ For more information, please visit www.coeusholdings.com


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:03pSouthern Empire Appoints Larry Kornze as an Advisor & Updates Pedro Drilling
AQ
02:02pComex Copper Settles 0.55% Lower at $4.4665 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pComex Silver Settles 1.48% Lower at $22.375 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pPitch Global Launches EURO Startup Day with participation from Govt of Hungary officials to Connect European Founders with US Investors
BU
02:02pComex Gold Settles 0.34% Lower at $1803.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pSarah Palin's lawyer calls case against New York Times an 'uphill battle'
RE
02:01pENEL : preliminary results 2021
PU
02:01pFOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY : Certification of Annual Filings CEO dated July 29, 2021
PU
02:01pFOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2021
PU
02:01pFOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY : Certification of Interim Filings CFO dated August 30, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time
2Meta's huge share price drop shakes world tech stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Starbucks, UPS...
4Stocks end higher on strong tech amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economi..
5Agitating ECB, 25% Facebook plunge reboot global selloff

HOT NEWS