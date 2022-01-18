Mirantis Joins Mission of the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Program

Initiative to identify, define and catalog publicly-disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities

Mirantis, the open cloud company, today announced the company's designation as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA) by the CVE Program, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. As a CNA, the Mirantis Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) is authorized to assign CVE identification numbers to security vulnerabilities in Mirantis products.

As a newly designated CNA, Mirantis now can streamline the process of publishing accurate and timely vulnerability information so its users are well informed and able to quickly resolve security vulnerabilities.

“Security has always been a priority and now as a CNA, we’ll join the industry initiative to have a consistent, standardized way of disclosing known vulnerabilities, so there can be a structured, coordinated approach to resolution for our users,” said Adam Parco, CTO, Mirantis.

The CVE Program is an international, community-based effort that relies on the community to discover vulnerabilities. The vulnerabilities are discovered then assigned and published to the CVE List. Partners, like Mirantis, publish CVE Records to communicate consistent descriptions of vulnerabilities. Information technology and cybersecurity professionals use CVE Records to ensure they are discussing the same issue, and to coordinate their efforts to prioritize and address the vulnerabilities.

The CVE Program is sponsored by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and is operated by the MITRE Corporation in close collaboration with international industry, academic, and government stakeholders.

About the CVE Program

The mission of the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Program is to identify, define, and catalog publicly-disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. There is one CVE Record for each vulnerability in the catalog. The vulnerabilities are discovered then assigned and published by organizations from around the world that have partnered with the CVE Program. Partners publish CVE Records to communicate consistent descriptions of vulnerabilities. Information technology and cybersecurity professionals use CVE Records to ensure they are discussing the same issue, and to coordinate their efforts to prioritize and address the vulnerabilities.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations ship code faster on public and private clouds. The company provides a public cloud experience on any infrastructure from the data center to the edge. With Lens and Mirantis Container Cloud, Mirantis empowers a new breed of Kubernetes app developers by removing infrastructure and operations complexity and providing one cohesive cloud experience for complete app and DevOps portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management with continuous updates.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Liberty Mutual, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Splunk, and STC. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005363/en/