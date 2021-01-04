Log in
Mirati Therapeutics To Present At The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/04/2021 | 05:20pm EST
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical stage targeted oncology company, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Monday, January 11th at 12:40 p.m. PST/ 3:40 p.m. EST. Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., Mirati's President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the conference.

The presentation will be webcast and made available through the "Investors" section of www.mirati.com, and replays will be made available for 30 days following the event.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) is a San Diego-based late-stage biotechnology company relentlessly focused on translating drug discovery and research into new treatments for patients by advancing and delivering novel therapeutics that target the genetic and immunologic drivers of cancer. Mirati is advancing a novel pipeline to treat large patient populations across multiple programs and tumor types, including two programs, adagrasib and sitravatinib, in registration-enabling studies to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Adagrasib is an investigational small molecule and selective KRAS G12C inhibitor in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combinations. MRTX1133 is an investigational small molecule, potent and selective KRAS G12D inhibitor in preclinical development.

Sitravatinib is an investigational spectrum-selective inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases (RTK) designed to enhance immune responses through the inhibition of immunosuppressive signaling. Sitravatinib is being evaluated in multiple clinical trials to treat patients who are refractory to prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, including a Phase 3 trial of sitravatinib in combination with nivolumab in NSCLC.

For more information, visit www.mirati.com.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirati-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301200554.html

SOURCE Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
