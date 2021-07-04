Log in
Mirchi : launches its operations in The Bay Area, California

07/04/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
Takes all three verticals – Radio, Digital and LIVE Events - to its discerning consumers in the market

Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presence in USA, commencing its operations in The Bay Area, California. In line with its vision to expand its global footprint and cater to the South Asian diaspora across markets, Mirchi aims to introduce its Radio, Digital and LIVE Events solutions to the city.

With South Asians accounting for almost half a million of the total population in the Bay Area, there is a significant demand for Hindi music and Bollywood content. Catering to the needs of this vast pool of consumers, Mirchi will be bringing the best of Bollywood content along with local updates relevant to the target audience. Mirchi will bring popular and exclusive content like the ‘Mirchi Top 20 Countdown’, ‘Club Mirchi’, ‘What Women Want ‘with Kareena Kapoor Khan, ‘Bhatt Naturally’ with Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt, ‘The Karan Johar Show ‘along with other elements like ‘Mirchi Murga’ with RJ Naved, ‘Purani Jeans’ with RJ Sayema etc. Moreover, the brand will share its digital content and curate on ground events, strengthening its consumer engagement within the market.

Additionally, the brand’s recently adopted avatar, having dropped the term ‘Radio’ from its name, highlights the fact that Mirchi is much more than radio now. It will offer customers and clients experiences and solutions across platforms beyond radio such as digital content, original content, celebrity shows and on ground events, thereby further solidifying their engagement with the audience.

The launch adds to Mirchi’s rapidly growing digital and brand solutions businesses, providing for an ideal outlet for national and local advertisers to reach a specific target audience in the Bay Area.

Commenting on the launch, Prashant Panday, MD & CEO of Mirchi said, “Mirchi has been No. 1 player in the Indian market for almost two decades now. After expanding our footprint in UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and New Jersey, we are excited to enter the dynamic market of the Bay Area. We look forward to bringing the best of Mirchi for the South Asian and Indian diaspora across these markets.”

“The global entertainment market holds immense potential and North America, especially The Bay Area, is a market with a lot of demand for Hindi music and Bollywood content. Thus, leveraging Mirchi’s brand equity, strengths, and unparalleled content library, we look forward to catering to this demand and engaging with our target audience,” adds Manoj Mathan, Head of International Markets, Mirchi.

Mirchi relaunched in UAE earlier this year, followed by launches in Qatar and Bahrain. Now present in 4 international markets, including the USA, Mirchi plans on expanding further.


© Business Wire 2021
